Rainier businesses on second round of lockdowns: 'It’s killing the industry'

“(We) knew we’d be ok for two weeks,” she said. “Now, it’s longer, with no set date of reopen. That makes it tough for us to make decisions.”

She said business is “extremely slow” and she has gone from five or six employees on each shift to two. Businesses hours are cut to 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and she said she’s not sure how long she will keep the businesses open for to-go orders.

“We created and just yesterday launched an online menu, located on our website to appeal to those that like to order online,” she said, in an attempt to boost sales.

But if they close again, Overbay said she’s worried about her 17 employees who already used up their unemployment the last time they were locked down.

“Most are an extension right now, but what happens to them when that runs out?” she said.

At Hometown Pizza, owner Nina Phillips said she and her staff anticipated that this round of lockdowns would be extended. However, this is already a slow time of year for the restaurant, and Phillips said she’s worried and “over it.”

“I get it, we need to do it to move on, but it may mean the death of a lot of us and that’s sad,” she said.