Rainier businesses on second round of lockdowns: 'It’s killing the industry'

As COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rise, Rainier businesses are struggling to make it through the second round of lockdowns.
“It’s killing the industry. I am not sure how long we can hold on, just like everyone else,” Cornerstone Café owner Viki Overbay said. “This is scary. Congress really needs to take this serious and get to work.”
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown enacted a “freeze” on most businesses and activities from Nov. 18 through Dec. 2, but last week extended restrictions in extreme-risk areas until at least Dec. 17. Columbia County is considered extreme risk.
At this month’s Rainier City Council meeting, Mayor Jerry Cole said he knew the city was “following all the rules and regulations.”
“We appreciate all the citizens’ patience and we hope this is over soon so we can get back to normal life,” he said.
Indoor dining is currently prohibited, and takeout is “highly recommended” by state guidelines, although outdoor dining allowed. Outdoor capacity is a maximum of 50, with a per-party and per-table limit of six people. There’s also an 11 p.m. closing time requirement.
Cornerstone Café had just reopened at the start of October after staying closed for the initial shut down. Overbay and her husband, who own the business, decided to stay open to to-go orders this time because the restrictions were only supposed to be for two weeks.
“(We) knew we’d be ok for two weeks,” she said. “Now, it’s longer, with no set date of reopen. That makes it tough for us to make decisions.”
She said business is “extremely slow” and she has gone from five or six employees on each shift to two. Businesses hours are cut to 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and she said she’s not sure how long she will keep the businesses open for to-go orders.
“We created and just yesterday launched an online menu, located on our website to appeal to those that like to order online,” she said, in an attempt to boost sales.
But if they close again, Overbay said she’s worried about her 17 employees who already used up their unemployment the last time they were locked down.
“Most are an extension right now, but what happens to them when that runs out?” she said.
At Hometown Pizza, owner Nina Phillips said she and her staff anticipated that this round of lockdowns would be extended. However, this is already a slow time of year for the restaurant, and Phillips said she’s worried and “over it.”
“I get it, we need to do it to move on, but it may mean the death of a lot of us and that’s sad,” she said.
Phillips said she laid off half her employees to keep the others working full time, but each day’s sales are volatile.
Early this week, she had a day of less than $30 in sales, she said, but other days “are enough to pay bills plus.”
“Because you never know, customers get upset because you’re swamped and don’t have enough employees because of COVID,” she said.
In the first shutdown, Phillips said she only kept a few employees working and she and her family pitched in to help make the bills. But she overworked herself and injured her arm, she said, and is still in physical therapy for it. Now, “I can’t work my business. It’s been a very frustrating year as a whole.”
“I’m holding on to all of my pennies and we might shorten our hours and open later, we may cut someone else if it keeps lasting like this with sales, which normally don’t pick up until February,” Phillips said. “I’ll be forced to make some hard choices by next month. I’m hoping that at least I can keep people working and hold on and not lose the place.”
She said the original Paycheck Protection Program loan is what’s sustaining her through this shutdown, because “it helped pad my account to where I hopefully can make it to March, but that’s what we’re surviving on.”
“We learned a lot (from the first shut down) but also I was prepared the first time,” she said. “This time I was prepared, but I knew it was going to hurt more.”
Natasha Parvey-Leskowich, Vice President for the Rainier Chamber of Commerce and lead of the Keep It Local Columbia County project to promote local businesses, said the extended business freeze has been taking a toll.
“It’s a very frustrating time for businesses and citizens alike, balancing health and the economy,” she said.
Churches, synagogues and mosques in Oregon are allowed to open at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller, or up to 150 people outdoors. The state also recommends limiting services to one hour.
Meanwhile, museums and gyms are closed, but hair salons and tattoo shops are allowed to operate under social distancing and mask restrictions. Offices are instructed to let employees work from home if possible.
Grocery stores and pharmacies are limited to 50% capacity, as are stores, as curbside pick-up encouraged.
Parvey-Leskowich said many restaurants have pivoted to take out, but like Phillips said, that means rushes around mealtimes and no other off-hour business.
She’s encouraging more people to order takeout during off times to help support them, she said.
“We really need individuals to shop local for holidays and gift experiences like gift cards for takeout food,” she said.
And the HOPE Chest Thrift Store, which just opened in November and was supposed to provide a steady income stream for the HOPE of Rainier Food Pantry, had to close because there were not enough volunteers to keep it staffed, Parvey-Leskowich said.
“The volunteers are mature adults, which puts them at a higher risk and they’re not able to staff it,” she said. “They hope to re-open in January and are looking for people that do want to volunteer locally.”
The chamber of commerce is still helping businesses connect and network with monthly Zoom meetings, Parvey-Leskowich said, and advocating for local businesses at the state level.
Wednesday, the Columbia County Economic Team and Columbia County announced a fourth round of CARES Act grants for local business, this time of $900,000. Apply at smallbizhub.columbiacountyoregon.com.
Applications close Dec. 19, and Parvey-Leskowich said she wants to make sure businesses act quickly because “it’s going to go fast.”
“There’s a lot going on the Rainier community, and it’s really exciting to see how they’re stepping up to support one another,” she said.
