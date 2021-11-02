Rainier approves agreement with historical society

RAINIER — The Rainier Oregon Historical Society and the city came closer to an official agreement on continuing to use the space in city hall as a temporary museum after the City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding.
Mayor Jerry Cole said while the museum and city have had an unofficial agreement for several years, the official, one-year MOU was “just housekeeping.”
Under the MOU, the city will not charge the society rent, and the society is required to have liability insurance. Volunteers also must undergo background checks.
The society is working to construct its own museum building, so the MOU also states if the society “ceases its fundraising efforts for obtaining a permanent location, it shall vacate the facility within six months of the cessation of those efforts.”
Councilmembers Mike Kreger, Jeremy Howell, Robert DuPlessis and Connie Budge were present, but councilmembers Levi Richardson, Jenna Weaver and Scott Cooper were excused.
The council further discussed new moorage rates and rules at the marina. Police Chief Gregg Griffith said he incorporated recommendations from the marine board into the draft ordinance and suggested raising the rates about $20 per month.
The old monthly fee was $80 for a slip. Under the proposed policy, the fee would increase to $100 per month. However, there would be a new discount for people who sign a six- or 12-month lease. The cost would be $540 for six months or $960 for a year.
Also, the penalty fee for late payment would increase from $15 to $35.
New language includes boat owners must have insurance and name the city as a party on it; have current registration; shall maintain the vessel in a seaworthy condition; and will not allow the vessel to become derelict.
The council also directed staff to make the current policy language that nobody can live on a boat in the slip stronger and bring that back for approval.
The budget committee has three new members after the council appointed Denise Watson, Nic Gratzer and Carey Burgess to vacant seats.
The council also approved an Eagle Scout project to add dugout structures to the city t-ball field, as long as the public works department clears the design plan.
In other business, the council:
• Awarded a bid to repair the First Street landslide to Advanced Excavating Specialists for about $124,000.
• Awarded a bid to dredging the water intake at the city’s water plant to Ballard Marine Construction for about $6,000. Ballard will send a three-person dive crew and will put the sediment removed from the intake structure back into the river downstream.
• Approved an about $8,000 purchase for new UV lights at the sewer treatment plant to replace burned out bulbs.