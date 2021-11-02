Rainier approves agreement with historical society

RAINIER — The Rainier Oregon Historical Society and the city came closer to an official agreement on continuing to use the space in city hall as a temporary museum after the City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding.

Mayor Jerry Cole said while the museum and city have had an unofficial agreement for several years, the official, one-year MOU was “just housekeeping.”

Under the MOU, the city will not charge the society rent, and the society is required to have liability insurance. Volunteers also must undergo background checks.

The society is working to construct its own museum building, so the MOU also states if the society “ceases its fundraising efforts for obtaining a permanent location, it shall vacate the facility within six months of the cessation of those efforts.”

Councilmembers Mike Kreger, Jeremy Howell, Robert DuPlessis and Connie Budge were present, but councilmembers Levi Richardson, Jenna Weaver and Scott Cooper were excused.

The council further discussed new moorage rates and rules at the marina. Police Chief Gregg Griffith said he incorporated recommendations from the marine board into the draft ordinance and suggested raising the rates about $20 per month.