Rainier apartment fire displaces 18 families Saturday

Rainier apartment fire

Crews respond to an apartment fire on W. C Street in Rainier on Saturday afternoon. 

 Columbia River Fire and Rescue, Contributed photo

RAINIER — A fire Saturday displaced 18 families from their apartments on W. C Street in downtown Rainier, according to Columbia River Fire and Rescue. 

The department responded to the fire around 12:25 p.m., along with Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District, the Longview Fire Department, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, the Scappoose Fire District, the Rainier Police Department and the Clatskanie PUD. 

Some people had minor injuries, but paramedics didn't take anyone to the hospital, according to Columbia River Fire and Rescue.  

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

