Rainier adds new gazebo to city park

RAINIER — Park enthusiasts can now use and reserve a newly installed, entirely donated gazebo at the city park.

Two anonymous donors gave the city about $10,000 to build the new structure, while the city covered labor costs of its public works employees, said Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole.

“They just wanted to do something to the park and add another amenity, and we were really surprised and grateful for it,” Cole said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Beautifying Rainier's parks and riverfront areas has recently become a focus for the city, Cole said. The city is revamping its parks master plan, which was last updated in the 1990s.

A new parks committee has also been established with plans to add more areas where people can enjoy the scenery of the town overlooking the Columbia River.

“It’s one of those projects that are never really done," Cole said. "You’re always trying to improve it and revamp it so it’s one of the nicer amenities on the river.”

The city is also looking to expand the number of "pocket parks," Cole said, which would be near residential areas so people can enjoy a small outdoors area without making the trek to the main city park or Riverfront Park.

A gazebo on the riverfront park had already existed, also paid for through an anonymous $15,000 donation, and was popular with local residents, Cole said. The city then made plans to eventually add two others, with hopes it would give people the opportunity to use them for social gatherings.

Then, in early spring, the anonymous donation came through and the city was able to move forward with construction. They hoped it would be completed by the end of September, Cole said, but as with many projects, supply chain issues meant some materials were late to arrive.

Last week, workers finished building the green and yellow gazebo and opened it to the public.

Cole said the city has received largely positive feedback from the community. The city conducted a parks survey where many residents showed support for adding to the city's parks.

“I was really happy with the positive feedback we got on adding a gazebo to the park," Cole said.

Those looking to reserve the gazebo for birthday parties and other social events can go onto the City of Rainier website or call City Hall at 503-556-7301.