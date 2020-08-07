Rainier A Street final paving set to start Monday, expect delays

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAINIER — About 10 months after it was scheduled for completion, the A Street beautification and safety project enters its final paving phase Monday, and drivers should expect delays, according to the city.

On Monday, A Street eastbound will be closed from East Second Street to the east limits of the project and East Third Street will be closed between A Street and Highway 30.

Tuesday, A Street westbound will close from the eastern limits of the project to the post office. Later in the day, people might have trouble accessing the post office, but the East Third Street railroad crossing will likely be open for a few hours the afternoon, according to a city press release. West Second Street and First Street railroad crossings will be open during the morning hours but likely closed in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, A Street eastbound will be closed from the western limits of the project. West Second Street and First Street railroad crossings will be closed in the morning and open in the afternoon, while the railroad crossing at East Third Street will be open in the morning and closed in the afternoon.