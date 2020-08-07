Rainier A Street final paving set to start Monday, expect delays

RAINIER — About 10 months after it was scheduled for completion, the A Street beautification and safety project enters its final paving phase Monday, and drivers should expect delays, according to the city.
On Monday, A Street eastbound will be closed from East Second Street to the east limits of the project and East Third Street will be closed between A Street and Highway 30.
Tuesday, A Street westbound will close from the eastern limits of the project to the post office. Later in the day, people might have trouble accessing the post office, but the East Third Street railroad crossing will likely be open for a few hours the afternoon, according to a city press release. West Second Street and First Street railroad crossings will be open during the morning hours but likely closed in the afternoon.
On Wednesday, A Street eastbound will be closed from the western limits of the project. West Second Street and First Street railroad crossings will be closed in the morning and open in the afternoon, while the railroad crossing at East Third Street will be open in the morning and closed in the afternoon.
East Second, East Third and East Fourth streets will all be closed periodically Wednesday for paving, the press release said. And Highway 30 will have intermittent flaggers and delays Wednesday, the press release said.
The project has revamped the rail line that cuts down the center of A Street, eliminating the asphalt road surface over the track and creating one-way streets on either side of the track. Curbs and gutters will separate the track from driving lanes.
It will also add Americans with Disabilities Act compliant sidewalks, filtered storm water collection for the roadway and new railroad and street lighting. The $11.1 million project started in June 2019 and was originally slated to be finished last fall.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.