Rain, rising temperatures melting holiday snow; overnight freezes will create icy roads

Snow that blew in over Christmas will melt off through New Year’s weekend as daytime temperatures near 40 degrees, according to the forecast.

The forecast predicts a 30% chance of snow showers before 10 a.m. Friday, with a high of 38 degrees.

While some snowflakes may fall during cold nights and mornings, accumulation in lower elevations is unlikely, said Clinton Rockey, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Portland office.

Friday also will see some sun, which will help melt much of the remaining snow, Rockey said. Temperatures will fall fast once the sun sets in the early evening, dropping to a low of about 24 degrees, according to the forecast.

Overnight freezes the next couple nights will cause slick and icy road conditions, Rockey said.

New Year’s Day on Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a similar high temperature near 38 degrees, and an overnight low around 31.

“It’ll be a mostly dry day Saturday before we go back to our regular old friend called rain on Sunday and then a good part of next week,” Rockey said.

Higher elevations will see some more snow, but in most areas it will be “wet and soggy,” he said. Sunday will be rainy with a high near 40 degrees and an overnight low around 37 degrees.

The winter storm was “pretty typical” for this time of year, although it is more common in January, Rockey said.

“It’s something to expect every year,” he said. “It’s nice when it comes around holidays and kids get to enjoy it more.”

Overall, Longview and Kelso got about 1 to 3 inches of snow, while higher elevations got about 4 to 6 inches, Rockey said. The accumulation is not enough for flood concerns as it melts over the next several days before most of the rain arrives, he said.

The snow did not “create a lot of big problems” apart from travel conditions, Rockey said.

The snow and icy road conditions caused several power outages, closings, cancellations and delays throughout the county this week.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to 185 crashes in Southwest Washington, including 73 in Cowlitz County, from Sunday through Tuesday morning, Trooper Will Finn tweeted Tuesday.

Temperatures in Longview didn’t come close to the record low of 4 degrees recorded in 1932 and 1972, according to the Western Regional Climate Center. The National Weather Service reports temperatures reached as low as 17 degrees Monday morning.

Longview’s severe weather shelter at First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard opened Christmas night and organizers planned to be open for about 10 days. The shelter operates from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. when temperatures reach below 35 degrees and the city declares a severe weather event.

