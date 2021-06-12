 Skip to main content
Rain, pandemic school year can't stop Wahkiakum, Woodland, Castle Rock graduations
Rain, pandemic school year can't stop Wahkiakum, Woodland, Castle Rock graduations

Wahkiakum graduation parade

Wahkiakum High School graduate Hannah Musick is all smiles during a parade to honor the 55-person class after Friday's ceremony on the football field. 

 Hayley Day

CATHLAMET — Graduates were showered with congratulatory praise and — in some cases — sporadic downpours at outdoor ceremonies for Wahkiakum, Woodland and Castle Rock high schools Friday as they readied for the next stages of their lives.

For three female graduates, that means leaving the halls of high school for the U.S. military.

Ellie Wiltse-Hiatt is the first female Wahkiakum graduate to attend a military academy in the school’s history, according to superintendent Brent Freeman. She was accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland.

At the ceremony, just before a brief downpour, Wiltse-Hiatt spoke of faculty’s routine character-building exercises like practicing gratitude on “thankful Thursdays” and reminding students to “make a difference” at the end of each day.

“Character that I believe to be essential as we step out into the world and into the next steps of our lives,” she said.

Nearly an hour south, Woodland graduate Ashley Burney spoke at her high school’s ceremony about altruistic aspirations. Burney always wanted a job where she “put service before myself,” she said, so she followed her father’s military footsteps and "is pursuing a career" as a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot.

Burney reminded students they control their future. 

“We don't always get to choose where we come from, but we have the opportunity to decide where we are going," she said. 

In Castle Rock, where the rain held off, valedictorian Macy McIntosh spoke of memorable high school moments, like lip sync battles, spirit week and field trips. She encouraged fellow classmates to follow their passions. 

Macy McIntosh

McIntosh

"We all have a purpose in life and now is the time to discover what that is," she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Pandemic-era parade

Once the diplomas were distributed and hats tossed at Wahkiakum High, the school continued a pandemic-era addition.

Graduates lined the main road leading to the school and stood in front of their poster-sized photos as cars of family and friends drove by in a celebratory parade, honking, cheering and dispensing gifts.

Jenna Mellis smiled and waved as well-wishers greeted the graduate, draped in a U.S. Army sash.

Mellis said she “felt spiritually guided to join” the military to “make a difference in people’s lives.”

“Whether that’s just making someone smile, I want to make their days better,” she said.

Superintendent Freeman, who is a retired Navy officer, said Wahkiakum students requested to hold the parade after the class of 2020 initiated the tradition. 

He said Wahkiakum was one of the only schools in the state to hold an in-person, indoor graduation ceremony in 2020, during the early stages of the pandemic, but parents could not attend. The school held the 2021 ceremony outside so attendees could spread out and because the entire 55-person class couldn’t fit on the gym’s small stage, he said.

Despite finishing high school during a pandemic, the fond memories will remain for Wiltse-Hiatt.

“I know I will never forget my days at Wahkiakum High School because they truly were some of the best,” she said.

Wahkiakum High School graduation

Two Wahkiakum High School graduates tip their caps to each other as they step off the bleachers with their diplomas at Friday's ceremony.
Wahkiakum graduation parade

Wahkiakum High School graduate Jenna Mellis waves to a passing van during a parade to honor the 55-person class after Friday's ceremony. Mellis is joining the U.S. Army, she said, to "make a difference in people's lives."
Wahkiakum High School graduation

Wahkiakum graduate fist bumps an administrator after he receives his diploma during Friday's rainy ceremony outside. 
Wahkiakum high school graduation

A Wahkiakum High School graduate receives her diploma during Friday's ceremony on the football field. 

"We all have a purpose in life and now is the time to discover what that is." - Castle Rock High School Valedictorian Macy McIntosh

Quote
