Rain, pandemic school year can't stop Wahkiakum, Woodland, Castle Rock graduations

“We don't always get to choose where we come from, but we have the opportunity to decide where we are going," she said.

In Castle Rock, where the rain held off, valedictorian Macy McIntosh spoke of memorable high school moments, like lip sync battles, spirit week and field trips. She encouraged fellow classmates to follow their passions.

"We all have a purpose in life and now is the time to discover what that is," she said.

Pandemic-era parade

Once the diplomas were distributed and hats tossed at Wahkiakum High, the school continued a pandemic-era addition.

Graduates lined the main road leading to the school and stood in front of their poster-sized photos as cars of family and friends drove by in a celebratory parade, honking, cheering and dispensing gifts.

Jenna Mellis smiled and waved as well-wishers greeted the graduate, draped in a U.S. Army sash.

Mellis said she “felt spiritually guided to join” the military to “make a difference in people’s lives.”

“Whether that’s just making someone smile, I want to make their days better,” she said.

