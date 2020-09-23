Rain forecast welcomes autumn season

You still can't see the hills, except this week that haze is rain, not smoke from wildfires.
The rain showers that began in the Longview-Kelso area early Wednesday are likely to continue through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, with patchy fog off and on and up to a half inch of precipitation each day.
Because the rain is likely to be off-and-on showers, unlike the sudden downpour of last week, no flash flooding is expected.
Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s with highs in the mid-60s during this rainy period. Expect to see the sun break through on Monday, Sept. 28.
The current front will move onshore over the Pacific Northwest, moving inland into the Northern Rockies on its way to the Northern Plains by Friday. A second front bringing two days of rain will come onshore late on Friday.
PeaceHealth St. John's Professional Services building (99 building) entrance remains closed while water damage repairs are being made. This is the three-story building adjacent to Delaware Street, housing numerous medical clinics.
PeaceHealth have relocated some caregivers to provide uninterrupted care for the following clinic patients: Gastroenterology, PeaceHealth Medical Group Nutrition and Diabetes, Anticoagulation Clinic, Musculoskeletal Physical Medicine, Rheumatology, Chiropractic, Pain Management, Internal Medicine and Family Medicine/Obstetrics.
Clinic providers have moved to other locations, including the 3rd floor of the 99 building, the Ocean Beach Highway Clinic at 812 Ocean Beach Highway, and the Lakefront Clinic at 1718 E. Kessler Blvd.