Rain forecast welcomes autumn season

The current front will move onshore over the Pacific Northwest, moving inland into the Northern Rockies on its way to the Northern Plains by Friday. A second front bringing two days of rain will come onshore late on Friday.

PeaceHealth St. John's Professional Services building (99 building) entrance remains closed while water damage repairs are being made. This is the three-story building adjacent to Delaware Street, housing numerous medical clinics.

PeaceHealth have relocated some caregivers to provide uninterrupted care for the following clinic patients: Gastroenterology, PeaceHealth Medical Group Nutrition and Diabetes, Anticoagulation Clinic, Musculoskeletal Physical Medicine, Rheumatology, Chiropractic, Pain Management, Internal Medicine and Family Medicine/Obstetrics.



Clinic providers have moved to other locations, including the 3rd floor of the 99 building, the Ocean Beach Highway Clinic at 812 Ocean Beach Highway, and the Lakefront Clinic at 1718 E. Kessler Blvd.