Railroad crossing closure to impact Vader, Ryderwood

A section of State Route 506 in Vader is closed early this week to allow for repair work at a railroad crossing.

Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway closed the state road's intersection with the railroad tracks at 6:30 a.m. in Vader for renewal work. Vader's city website said they expect the road to reopen for drivers sometime Wednesday evening.

Cowlitz-Lewis Fire District 20 posted on Facebook on Monday a warning that the roadwork could cause a delay in emergency services getting to Ryderwood and other rural areas of Cowlitz County and Lewis County west of the train tracks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.