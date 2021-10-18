Railroad crossing closure to impact Vader, Ryderwood

A section of State Route 506 in Vader is closed early this week to allow for repair work at a railroad crossing.
Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway closed the state road's intersection with the railroad tracks at 6:30 a.m. in Vader for renewal work. Vader's city website said they expect the road to reopen for drivers sometime Wednesday evening.
Cowlitz-Lewis Fire District 20 posted on Facebook on Monday a warning that the roadwork could cause a delay in emergency services getting to Ryderwood and other rural areas of Cowlitz County and Lewis County west of the train tracks.
