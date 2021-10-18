 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Railroad crossing closure to impact Vader, Ryderwood
0 comments
editor's pick

Railroad crossing closure to impact Vader, Ryderwood

{{featured_button_text}}
BNSF diesel locomotive (copy)

A BNSF diesel locomotive engine is seen in August 2017.

 Bill Wagner, The Daily News file photo

A section of State Route 506 in Vader is closed early this week to allow for repair work at a railroad crossing.

Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway closed the state road's intersection with the railroad tracks at 6:30 a.m. in Vader for renewal work. Vader's city website said they expect the road to reopen for drivers sometime Wednesday evening.

Cowlitz-Lewis Fire District 20 posted on Facebook on Monday a warning that the roadwork could cause a delay in emergency services getting to Ryderwood and other rural areas of Cowlitz County and Lewis County west of the train tracks.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Powell dies, general stained by Iraq claims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News