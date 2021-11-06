Radio stations KLOG and 101.5 The Wave make major changes

Radio station KLOG, Hometeam 100.7, recently dropped the ESPN Sports format and went back to playing "The Greatest Hits of All Time," something KLOG did for decades, the radio station's General Manager John Paul said in a press release. In addition, 101.5 The Wave has become 101.5 The Sleigh offering Christmas memories music 24 hours a day, seven days a week through Dec. 25.

Kirc Roland, Ray Byers and Ray Bartley will continue with the "KLOG Morning Show," which has been No. 1 for local news, sports, weather and local information for years, Paul said. The program airs live from 6 to 9 a.m.

Then listeners can hear "fun and familiar classic hit songs with lots of local news and information throughout the day," Paul said, noting "we are committed to providing 100% local programming to our area 24/7."

The new KLOG on-air lineup includes the "KLOG Morning Show" followed by Paul from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dede from 2 to 7 p.m. and Ronnie Kay from 7 p.m. to midnight.

At noon Dec. 27, Paul said a major announcement and huge programming change will be made to 101.5 The Wave.