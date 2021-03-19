R.A. Long students read to children, rebuild community one book at a time

“Even at three, four and five years old your teacher can get a little mundane,” she said. “But high schoolers come in and there’s just this immediate synergy that happens. It’s this multi-generational experience and sorry, but a 16-year-old is way more enticing than teachers sometimes.”

For the older students, Shea-Bates said fluency and confidence are boosted.

“You don’t have your teenage friends around you listening," she said. "You’ve just got these little people that are so excited to have you there. You can mess up any word you want and nobody will notice and it won’t matter."

That didn’t stop the high schoolers from fretting over making sure the experience was perfect for their “littles.” Many brought their own favorite picture books from home, and others combed the library for the perfect book.

“Even though they’re just kids, I was so nervous," said Senior Shayla Nguyen. "I didn’t want to mess up.”

She said she believes the experience helped her build presentation and leadership skills.

Virgen also felt “a little bit extra nervous,” but found she could be more open with younger kids, because they matched her energy and aren’t as judgmental as older peers.