R.A. Long students read to children, rebuild community one book at a time

After months of remote schooling, R.A. Long high schoolers gathered for a social event, but instead of a party, they volunteered to read to preschoolers at Broadway Learning Center.
“It felt really nice to see little kids because of how lighthearted they are,” said senior Isabel Carleton. “It was nice for my first interaction with people since school got shut down to be with them.”
Jorge Aguilar, a junior who has volunteered to read to younger students in the past, said “it’s been pretty weird not being able to interact with people, so that was pretty fun.”
Senior Maria Virgen said at first she was nervous to be back around a group of people, even with the masks and social distancing, “just because I hadn’t been in such a large group of people, even though it wasn’t that many, for a long time.”
“Ultimately, it just felt very natural and very normal,” she said.
For several months, the group of teens had sent videos of themselves reading books for elementary school teachers to use before visiting Broadway in late February, said R.A. Long Assistant Principal Lacey Griffiths.
When Broadway Principal Megan Shea-Bates reached out to Griffiths and asked if any administrators wanted to come read, Griffiths said she asked about the students in the Advancement Via Individual Determination college readiness program. Shea-Bates jumped at the chance, because the reading time is mutually beneficial.
“Even at three, four and five years old your teacher can get a little mundane,” she said. “But high schoolers come in and there’s just this immediate synergy that happens. It’s this multi-generational experience and sorry, but a 16-year-old is way more enticing than teachers sometimes.”
For the older students, Shea-Bates said fluency and confidence are boosted.
“You don’t have your teenage friends around you listening," she said. "You’ve just got these little people that are so excited to have you there. You can mess up any word you want and nobody will notice and it won’t matter."
That didn’t stop the high schoolers from fretting over making sure the experience was perfect for their “littles.” Many brought their own favorite picture books from home, and others combed the library for the perfect book.
“Even though they’re just kids, I was so nervous," said Senior Shayla Nguyen. "I didn’t want to mess up.”
She said she believes the experience helped her build presentation and leadership skills.
Virgen also felt “a little bit extra nervous,” but found she could be more open with younger kids, because they matched her energy and aren’t as judgmental as older peers.
“I realized they’re little kids so I have to be lighthearted and open to them or else they won’t be open to me,” she said.
Aguilar said the group talked about nervousness before entering the room, but all agreed they wanted to go back and read again.
Griffiths said beyond the individual benefits, opportunities like this are part of raising the graduation rate, one of the district’s long-term goals.
“The graduation rates aren’t held just by us (at the high school),” she said. “This is a system and we need to continue to support the system.”
Shea-Bates said her students at Broadway, who attend because they have met state requirements as a child eligible for special education services or identified as a Head Start student in need of specially designed instruction, were more focused on the books than ever before.
“We had a student who has a diagnosis of autism and trying to get him engaged in different activities, he has a short attention span,” Shea-Bates said. “He sat there for 30 minutes with this high schoolers, just glued to the story, and we were like what is happening right now? And to me that speaks volumes.”
The high schoolers had emotional reactions, Shea-Bates noticed.
“After the pandemic and that lack of community … their faces lit up. They hadn’t had their first day of school yet, so for them to walk into a school that had been existing on a full schedule since Jan. 11, I could tell they felt that energy and felt that excitement,” she said.
The success of the remote and in-person reading has prompted conversations about how to strengthen the partnership, possibly by giving high school students credit for an education class, Griffiths said.
“This will evolve much bigger than it is right now,” Griffiths said. “We have an amazing group to start this work with.”