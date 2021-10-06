 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
R.A. Long High School class of 1951 gathers for 70-year reunion
0 comments
editor's pick top story

R.A. Long High School class of 1951 gathers for 70-year reunion

{{featured_button_text}}
R.A. Long High School class of 1951

Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1951 recently gathered for their 70-year reunion. Front row, left to right, are Gloria (Cadman) Mansker, Marcia (Kann) Cheatley, Terry Tisdale, June (Staggs) Dunivan, Evelyn "Cookie" (Scott) Tobias, Verona (Hubbard) Sorenson and Jackie (Glibert) Ladewig. Back row, left to right, are Gloria (Snyder) Nordstrom, Tom Golden, Bill Sundberg, Larry Rhodes, Delores (Fox) Burton and Charlotte (Puvogel) Henderson.

 Contributed photo

Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1951 met for their 70-year class reunion at noon Sept. 10 at the Kelso-Longview Elks on Ash Street in Kelso.

A luncheon took place at 1 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Class members were excited to meet at the reunion and “much visiting” took place.

According to information submitted to The Daily News, “The class of 1951 was an exceptional group. Much love and compassion was always shown between classmates.”

The group notes the R.A. Long campus was, and is, a beautiful campus and “the classmates were proud of their school.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweden pauses use of Moderna for younger groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News