R.A. Long High School class of 1951 gathers for 70-year reunion

Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1951 met for their 70-year class reunion at noon Sept. 10 at the Kelso-Longview Elks on Ash Street in Kelso.
A luncheon took place at 1 p.m.
Class members were excited to meet at the reunion and “much visiting” took place.
According to information submitted to The Daily News, “The class of 1951 was an exceptional group. Much love and compassion was always shown between classmates.”
The group notes the R.A. Long campus was, and is, a beautiful campus and “the classmates were proud of their school.”
