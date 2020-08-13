Pyle, VanderMaten publish intimate 'field guide' to the Lower Columbia

Billed as a “field guide in poems and pictures,” a new publication by acclaimed author Robert Michael Pyle is a collaborative and intimate ode to the Lower Columbia River and the communities that line it.
“The Tidewater Reach” loosely pairs poems written by Pyle, a Grays Harbor naturalist and writer, with images taken by Cathlamet-based photographer Judy VanderMaten. It’s the first publication from the Columbia River Reader Press, a publishing arm of the regional monthly newspaper of the same name.
“We just love the river so much we want to celebrate the river and the people of the river and the community of the river and everything about the river,” Pyle said. “We want to spread the joy of that. We want to help others to enjoy the river more in their own lives.”
The book features 44 poems from Pyle, which he wrote during a “year’s writing retreat” dedicated to the project. Pyle drew inspiration from trips along the river from the Bonneville Dam to the Pacific Coast, as well as his nearly four-decade residence in Grays Harbor.
“That river is constantly changing, constantly powerful in embracing part of my life,” Pyle said. “So the chance to return that embrace through a year of writing poetry about it was, for me, not only extremely fulfilling … but also just a heck of a lot of fun.”
VanderMaten pulled from her nearly three-decade catalog of photos of river communities. She started shooting in the early 1990s, and the ever-changing river captured her interest.
“It’s always changing because of the light and the weather and the tide. … It’s made me real concerned about how things could change” due to human interference, VanderMaten said.
The book is split into four sections named after phases of the river tide. VanderMaten’s images evoke a sense of the river’s emotion through local communities, fishing gear, long docks and deteriorating pilings. Pyle’s poems cover a broad subject matter, from his personal experience hosting an impromptu funeral service for a young bear slain as road kill, to the prohibition of gillnetting on the river and its effect on local residents.
To prevent the pictures and poems being direct captions of each other, Pyle and VanderMaten created and submitted their pieces to the publisher separately, and the publisher determined the layout.
“A lot of picture and prose books, the prose is merely window dressing for the pictures. Or sometimes it’s the other way around: The pictures are just there to illustrate the story,” Pyle said. “We wanted it to be mutual, where both the pictures and the prose received equal billing.”
While the poems and photographs on some spreads “deal with the same image,” others do not.
“I think that works well because it suggests we were influenced by one another, but neither one of us were trying to simply illustrate each other,” Pyle said.
VanderMaten and Pyle said their aim with the book is to encourage a love and appreciation for the river and the natural environment.
“My hope would be that it makes people appreciate the river, and take care of it a little more,” VanderMaten said.
The book Pyle’s 23rd publication and VanderMaten’s first. Pyle said he typically works on his books independently. Although several photographers have pitched projects to pair their imagery with his work, he’s turned them down.
But VanderMaten’s photography appealed to Pyle “uncommonly so.”
“She sees things that a lot of people don’t see. She finds the extraordinary in the ordinary,” Pyle said.
Years ago VanderMaten proposed a dual project, and her question “pricked at me,” Pyle said.
The duo became serious about the project about 10 years ago, VanderMaten said. But their search for a publisher proved unsuccessful until about three years ago, when Pyle “plugged it as a joke” to the Columbia River Reader.
The pitch stuck with Sue Piper, the Reader’s owner. At the time, Piper’s media business only printed a newspaper. But Piper had toyed with the idea of adding a publishing company to it.
“We just sort of took the ball and ran with it,” Piper said of herself and her colleague Hal Calbom.
Piper and Calbom designed the layout, and Calbom proposed the idea of billing the book as a field guide. He also added information captions to some of VanderMaten’s photos to add “some of that factual content” characteristic of a field guide, Pyle said.
“We decided that a field guide would be a tongue in cheek, a little bit of a joke,” Piper said. “We are not saying it’s a field guide. There are no maps or latitudinal and longitudinal readings. But it’s meant to be a blend of facts and the sense of the river, along with the mood and the heart of it.”
