Pyle, VanderMaten publish intimate 'field guide' to the Lower Columbia

Billed as a “field guide in poems and pictures,” a new publication by acclaimed author Robert Michael Pyle is a collaborative and intimate ode to the Lower Columbia River and the communities that line it.

“The Tidewater Reach” loosely pairs poems written by Pyle, a Grays Harbor naturalist and writer, with images taken by Cathlamet-based photographer Judy VanderMaten. It’s the first publication from the Columbia River Reader Press, a publishing arm of the regional monthly newspaper of the same name.

“We just love the river so much we want to celebrate the river and the people of the river and the community of the river and everything about the river,” Pyle said. “We want to spread the joy of that. We want to help others to enjoy the river more in their own lives.”

The book features 44 poems from Pyle, which he wrote during a “year’s writing retreat” dedicated to the project. Pyle drew inspiration from trips along the river from the Bonneville Dam to the Pacific Coast, as well as his nearly four-decade residence in Grays Harbor.