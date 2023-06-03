Jigsaw-puzzle enthusiast Alex Emerson has completed at least 500 puzzles over the past 20-plus years.

Emerson, a Lower Columbia College faculty member, now wants to offer those puzzles to the public. The suggested donation price is $5 each.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday during the Rose Valley community garage sale at 108 McDonald Rd., these puzzles will be available for purchase. Sunsout, White Mountain, Buffalo Games, Springbok, Ceaco puzzles of trains, cats, Americana, birds, art pieces and much much more will be available, according to organizers.

All proceeds will provide financial assistance through the Students in Need program at Lower Columbia College.

