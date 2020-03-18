Pulp mills continue operating; Columbia Theatre, Goodwill shut down

COVID-19 concerns have not curtailed manufacturing operations at two Longview paper mills so far, two of the area's economic mainstays.

But health concerns did spur closures at The Columbia Theatre and Goodwill Industries as the list of local offices, businesses, entertainment and other venues continued to grow.

Nippon Dynawave Packaging is encouraging any non-operations employees who can work from home to do so, said company spokesman Brian Wood. The company also has downsized or eliminated some company meetings, and it is limiting the number of visitors to the mill on Industrial Way.

“We did close the on-site fitness center, which was a little painful for me to do because I love that place, but it’s one way to prevent spouses and dependents of employees from coming on site. It’s also a high-touch area and the government would have shut it down if it were off site,” Wood said.

Mill production, however, is unaffected so far.