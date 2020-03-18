Pulp mills continue operating; Columbia Theatre, Goodwill shut down

COVID-19 concerns have not curtailed manufacturing operations at two Longview paper mills so far, two of the area's economic mainstays.
But health concerns did spur closures at The Columbia Theatre and Goodwill Industries as the list of local offices, businesses, entertainment and other venues continued to grow.
Nippon Dynawave Packaging is encouraging any non-operations employees who can work from home to do so, said company spokesman Brian Wood. The company also has downsized or eliminated some company meetings, and it is limiting the number of visitors to the mill on Industrial Way.
“We did close the on-site fitness center, which was a little painful for me to do because I love that place, but it’s one way to prevent spouses and dependents of employees from coming on site. It’s also a high-touch area and the government would have shut it down if it were off site,” Wood said.
Mill production, however, is unaffected so far.
“At this point we are continuing to operate fully and we are looking forward to continuing to do so," Wood said, adding that the company is "doing everything we can to continue to operate to produce the products we need to produce to satisfy our customers’ needs, keep our employees safe and employed and do everything we can to follow directions from Olympia."
WestRock Co. officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but union leaders with the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers Local 153, which represents employees at mill, said the company also has “done everything not to” curtail production.
“As a matter of fact, they are having a maintenance shutdown with multiple crews today,” said Nick Boehler, AWPPW 153 standing committee chairman.
Local 153 President Scott Tift said hourly employees represented by the union are "expected to continue coming to work, business as usual." Many salaried employees, though, have been sent home to work remotely. The company also has cancelled all group meetings and trainings, Tift said.
"Us hourly folk are down here making the money. ... It's good and bad because you are continually being exposed to large groups of people, but you are still making money," Tift said.
Columbia Theatre Executive Director Gian Paul Morelli announced that all performances are cancelled until April 24.
"Postponing or canceling performances is an extremely difficult decision to make, but we know it is the socially responsible thing to do in order to best serve our community," Morelli said in a press release.
A full list of canceled shows is available on the theater's website, and staff will contact people who have already bought tickets to discuss options for rescheduling or reimbursement.
In the press release, Morelli said that spring in the theater's busiest time of year, so he hopes to reschedule most, if not all, of the canceled performances.
The VA Portland Health Care System said it has suspended the volunteer transportation network in an "abundance of caution," effective Wednesday. It did not have a planned date to resume services.
"This decision is made after close consideration of how VA facilities are managing nationally, along with worries expressed to the local VA Voluntary Services office due to the ages and health concerns of our local drivers," a VA Portland press release said. "The VTN program provides a vital resource for veterans in our community. However, we have also seen a decrease in ridership over the past week as patients are choosing to minimize their exposure risk by selecting telehealth visits or rescheduling appointments."
Goodwill retail stores in Western Washington will also close from Thursday through April 2, though most donation centers will remain open, according to a press release. Graham, Tacoma Outlet and the Blue Boutiques locations will be fully closed, but all other locations will accept donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
"Given the fast spread of COVID-19 and out of great concern for our employees and the community at-large, Seattle Goodwill and Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region will be temporarily closing our retail stores," Goodwill spokesman George White said in a press release.
Employees will be paid during this time, according to White, and online stores will continue to operate. Job training staff will also continue to provide support services and case management over the phone. Employees will also continue to take precautionary measures like frequently washing and sanitizing hands, counters and public areas, social distancing and staying home when ill, according to White.
The Vancouver Mall will close starting Thursday through at least April 1, according to the mall website.
Three Rivers Mall in Kelso will remain open for now, according to a press release, but will change business hours to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Mall management also suggests checking individual store hours, as some retailers may choose to close.
Rotary Club of Longview will cancel all meetings and events until April 15. That includes the Border Clash track meet and the Tour de Blast fundraiser, which is postponed.