Puget Island kayaker reflects on solo journey from Alaska to home

“I missed a couple of sections because of weather, that I will one day go back and do,” she said. “But it turns out that’s normal in these kinds of things.” In total she paddled 900 miles until arriving home on August 31, 2019.

Austin was awed by the wildlife that she saw along the way, including birds like the Swainson’s thrush, which she often spotted in the trees above her campsites.

She also witnessed the breeding lifecycle for the marbled murrelet, an endangered seabird that sometimes nests in old growth forests in Wahkiakum County.

“I’ve yet to see a marbled murrelet here, but I saw them starting up in Ketchikan. I saw them coupling up and doing ‘couple things’ out on the water,” she said. “Then they disappeared for a while, and eventually I’d see them again fishing in the ocean. … By early August, I started to see the chicks out on the water.”

After months of spending every day outside, pushing her body and mind past perceived limits, Austin struggled to adjust to “regular life” when she returned home.