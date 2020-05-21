You are the owner of this article.
PUD restores power to Kelso after outage at stop lights, county building
PUD restores power to Kelso after outage at stop lights, county building

County Administration Building exterior stock

The Cowlitz County Administration Building pictured in this TDN file photo in 2018. 

 Bill Wagner, The Daily News

Cowlitz PUD crews restored power to 121 customers in the area around the Cowlitz County Administration Building at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning. 

According to the Cowlitz PUD outage map, an equipment failure caused the three-hour outage.

The outage blacked out the county building and shut down traffic lights at the intersections along Cowlitz Way and Allen Street through the downtown area, according to Kelso police. Drivers were asked to stop at these intersections before driving through during the outage.

Axel Swanson, county chief of staff, had asked  members of the public planning to stop by the county building to wait until the restoration of power. 

