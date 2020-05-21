PUD restores power to Kelso after outage at stop lights, county building

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cowlitz PUD crews restored power to 121 customers in the area around the Cowlitz County Administration Building at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to the Cowlitz PUD outage map, an equipment failure caused the three-hour outage.

The outage blacked out the county building and shut down traffic lights at the intersections along Cowlitz Way and Allen Street through the downtown area, according to Kelso police. Drivers were asked to stop at these intersections before driving through during the outage.

Axel Swanson, county chief of staff, had asked members of the public planning to stop by the county building to wait until the restoration of power.

