PUD Commissioner race results hold steady Wednesday

A count of another 6,800 ballots Wednesday had little effect on the Cowlitz PUD Commissioner race.

Bruce Pollock retained his lead with about 51.8% of the vote to Patrick Harbison's 47.5% of the vote. That's almost identical to their standings in the Tuesday night returns.

By vote total, Pollock led Harbison by about 2,000 votes. Pollck had 24,092 votes, while Harbison had 22,082.

That puts Pollock as the likely winner of a six-year term in the PUD's District 1 seat, which represents Kelso and South Cowlitz County. It is one of three seats on the non-partisan governing board.

Pollock, 71, said he was encouraged to run by a number of friends in the community. The marketing manager for Bicoastal Media, Pollock emphasized his business acumen, amassed over a nearly 40-year career in the broadcast radio industry, to help him manage budgets and build working relationships with PUD clients.

Harbison, 41, works as a county utilties manager and currently sits on the PUD's Electricity Rate Advisory Committee. He said he wanted to apply his experience as a civil engineer, which includes writing county code and advocating for state policy changes, to act as a legislative liaison for the commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.