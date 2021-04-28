Public utility district offers interest-free loans for energy efficient home upgrades in Cowlitz County

The utility district and Fibre Federal both are owned by their members.

The utility district is officially called the Public Utility District No. 1 of Cowlitz County and can provide electric services across the county.

Fibre Federal is a credit union founded in Longview about 84 years ago and now has locations as far away as Seaside, Ore.

Corrina Shellenbarger was referred to the utility district’s rebate program in March by her contractor when she received bids to insulate her Longview rental property. Shellenbarger didn’t participate in the new loan program, but the PUD’s current rebate program.

She said the work helped her secure renters, as others previously complained about high electric bills.

The utility district’s guided hands made the project “super easy,” she said.

“They helped with every step of the process,” she said. “It went so smoothly, so quickly.”

Loan Provisions

Loans can range from about $2,000 to 12,000 for 24-60 months. Fibre Federal Credit Union Production Manager Cody Atkins said amounts and terms can extend past those limits based on individual applications so more people can use the program.