Public utility district offers interest-free loans for energy efficient home upgrades in Cowlitz County

Cowlitz County homeowners who don’t have money to pay for energy-efficient home improvements can apply for interest-free loans to complete projects and save on their electric bills.
The Cowlitz County Public Utility District is extending its long-running energy efficiency rebate program that refunds completed projects like installing new windows or adding ductless heat pumps that cut down electric bills.
Now members can work with the utility district to apply for a loan through Fibre Federal Credit Union to complete energy saving home remodels they can’t pay for in advance. Rebates will cover monthly loan interest payments, and in some cases may reduce principal amounts as well.
Homeowners save twice: They receive rebates on project costs, and the remodels lower monthly electric bills.
Current and new utility district members can apply starting Saturday.
Cowlitz County Public Utility District Energy Efficiency Manager Jennifer Langdon said the option is a win for both those receiving the loan, as well as the membership overall.
“Using less power is ultimately keeping rates low for all of Cowlitz PUD consumers,” she said. “Energy efficiency programs are important because they lower future potential to have to build new plants that are extremely expensive and would cause high rates.”
The utility district and Fibre Federal both are owned by their members.
The utility district is officially called the Public Utility District No. 1 of Cowlitz County and can provide electric services across the county.
Fibre Federal is a credit union founded in Longview about 84 years ago and now has locations as far away as Seaside, Ore.
Corrina Shellenbarger was referred to the utility district’s rebate program in March by her contractor when she received bids to insulate her Longview rental property. Shellenbarger didn’t participate in the new loan program, but the PUD’s current rebate program.
She said the work helped her secure renters, as others previously complained about high electric bills.
The utility district’s guided hands made the project “super easy,” she said.
“They helped with every step of the process,” she said. “It went so smoothly, so quickly.”
Loan Provisions
Loans can range from about $2,000 to 12,000 for 24-60 months. Fibre Federal Credit Union Production Manager Cody Atkins said amounts and terms can extend past those limits based on individual applications so more people can use the program.
“Some people might not have $10,000 in cash to do these kinds of projects, but this gives them an option,” he said.
Fibre staff will adjust amounts and terms so the utility district’s rebates cover the loan’s monthly interest payments, leaving members with 0% interest.
Loans originally are set at a 5% interest rate. Remaining rebates can be deducted from the principal as well.
Loans can only be offered to homeowners who own both the home and land through a traditional mortgage.
Once the utility district approves projects, members will be emailed a link to apply for the Fibre loan.
Standard loan requirements include not approving applicants whose debts outweigh their income.
The utility district must approve contractors’ bids before Fibre disperses the loan.
Rebate program
The utility district has offered rebates to about 850 residential members annually from 2018-20 on energy efficient home remodels.
Individual rebates can be up to $1,600 and are offered on projects such as installing new windows, insulation, ductless heat pumps, heat pump water heaters or converting an electric furnace to a heat pump.
Contact 360-501-9514 or email questions about the program to eeservices@cowlitzpud.org.