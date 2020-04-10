Public Meetings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz PUD cancels meeting

The regular meeting of the Cowlitz County PUD board of commissioners for April 14 has been canceled.

Rainier City Council holds phone meeting

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the April 13 Rainier City Council meeting will take place by phone.

To attend the meeting, people should call 351-999-3375.

Comments for the council members should be submitted via email ahead of time at info@cityofrainier.com or written and dropped off in the box located at the First Street entrance to City Hall.

Sewer district holds remote meeting

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District’s regularly scheduled board of directors’ meeting for April 15 will to be conducted remotely beginning at 4:15 pm.

For the meeting agenda and instructions on how to attend the remote meeting, visit the district’s website at www.bhwsd.org.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0