Public Meetings: Nov. 29-Dec. 3

NOV. 29

Longview Public Library: 4 p.m. board of trustees meeting, Longview City Council Chambers, second floor of City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview; and via Zoom at bit.ly/3CBsdni, passcode: 859466. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 891 7786 7953, passcode: 859466. To join by one-tap mobile: 12532158782,,89177867953#,,,,*859466# For information about Zoom accessibility, contact the library director’s office at 360-442-5309.

NOV. 30

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting via teleconference because of the public health emergency and restrictions ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee. Before each meeting is called to order, participants will state their name and position. Contact the CDID No. 1 Office at 360-423-2493 for details on how to participate remotely.

DEC. 2

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: board of supervisors meeting cancelled. Next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Dec. 9, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.

Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 7:30 p.m. meeting, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/557845597; or call in by dialing 1-312-757-3121. Access code: 557 845 597.

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

