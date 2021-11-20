 Skip to main content
Public Meetings: Nov. 22-26

Calendar

NOV. 22

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m. virtual meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89209809412. The link also can be found at www.hoswaa.org. People also join the meeting via phone by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 89209809412.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. special meeting, workshop, City Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in-person by following mask and social distancing rules. Attendance may be limited in the council chambers. The public also may join virtually via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/875458861. To join by phone, call 1-877-309-2073 or 1-571-317-3129. Access code: 875 458 861. To get the app, visit global.gotomeeting.com/install/875458861. Access code: 595 549 653.

NOV. 23

Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m. board of directors meeting and public hearing following state and local guidelines, 415 Todd Road, Kalama; public hearing to consider sources of revenue and the current expense budget for the 2022 calendar year. Meeting also available remotely by computer, tablet or smart phone by visiting bit.ly/3ChAWe0. Details: call the District Headquarters at 360-673-2222.

Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m., board of commissioners meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. Nov. 22.

Educational Service District 112: 3-5 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/85259688417. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 825 5968 8417. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at esd112.org/about/ board/.

Kalama Civic Service Commission: 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama.

Port of Woodland: 9:30 a.m. special commissioners meeting, Port of Woodland Commission Room, 1608 Guild Road, Woodland. People also can participate via Zoom, ID: 237-755-8282 and password 642020. To participate via phone, call 1-669-900-6833 and use the same ID and password.

— The Daily News

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

