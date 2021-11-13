Public Meetings: Nov. 15-19

NOV. 15
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting, Council Chamber, City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also available via Zoom. Details: Melissa Harbour, 360-442-5403.
NOV. 16
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m. meeting, Station 1-2, 3148 Lewis River Road, Woodland.
Cowlitz Community Network: 11:30 a.m. meeting, held via virtual meeting/conference call. Visit the “Board” tab under home on the right of the website CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com for call in/log in details. For info, call 360-442-7089 or send an email to CowlitzNtwk@CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com.
Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.
NOV. 17
Kalama Library Board: 5:15 p.m. meeting City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St. (Kalama Library building), Kalama.
Lower Columbia College: 5 p.m. board of trustees meeting via Zoom at lowercolumbia.zoom.us/j/85968228886. To join by phone call 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 859 6822 8886. For one tap mobile: 12532158782,,85968228886#.
NOV. 18
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: board meeting rescheduled to Dec. 16 at 3 p.m., 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting, CCCD No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.
Cowlitz County Homeless Housing Task Force: 2 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting. Meeting agenda and GoToMeeting access information will be posted on the CCHHS website, www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/hhs.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
Port of Woodland: 9 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, Port of Woodland administrative office conference room, 1608 Guild Road, Woodland.
