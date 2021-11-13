Public Meetings: Nov. 15-19

NOV. 18

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: board meeting rescheduled to Dec. 16 at 3 p.m., 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting, CCCD No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Cowlitz County Homeless Housing Task Force: 2 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting. Meeting agenda and GoToMeeting access information will be posted on the CCHHS website, www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/hhs.

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

Port of Woodland: 9 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, Port of Woodland administrative office conference room, 1608 Guild Road, Woodland.

— The Daily News

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

