Public Meetings: Dec. 6-10

DEC. 6

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. regular meeting, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in person by following mask and social distancing rules; attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/574114357. To join by phone call 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116. Access Code: 574 114 357. To get the app, visit global.gotomeeting.com/install/574114357.

DEC. 7

Cowlitz Conservation District: 4 p.m. joint meeting with the Wahkiakum Conservation District, River Street Meeting Room, 25 River St., Cathlamet. Space limited. RSVP to Lisa Martin at 360-355-3508.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. People may utilize the question and answer feature in Zoom. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Planning Organization: 10 a.m. meeting via Zoom. Meeting ID: 893 5248 1427. Pass code: 391402.

Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

Lexington Flood Control Zone District: 10 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/5507201157 or call in by dialing 1-646-749-3122. Access code: 507 201 157.

State Parks Commission: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 8, in-person planning meeting, McMenamin's Kalama Harbor Lodge, 215 Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Agenda items: years-end review, division highlights and 2022 priorities. No public comment will be taken. Attendance limited to in-person only. No virtual access available. No decisions will be made at the meeting.

DEC. 8

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To connect via PC, visit bit.ly/3po6Zoi; meeting ID: 848 3545 2006, passcode: f01bKcR#c. To connect via the web, visit Zoom.com, click on "Join Meeting"; meeting ID 848 3545 2006, passcode: 488562819. To connect via a mobile device, download the Zoom app via iOS App Store or Google Play; open the Zoom app and click on "Join Meeting"; meeting number 848 3545 2006 passcode: 488562819. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 848 3545 2006, passcode 488562819. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. In person and Zoom attendees can submit their public comments via email before the meeting to PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Zoom attendees also can give comment during the meeting via email or utilize the Zoom programming to raise their hands.

DEC. 9

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: 8 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting, CCCD No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 7:30 a.m. special meeting (rescheduled from Dec. 2), Public Works Administration Training Rom, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.

Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m. Agenda for the meeting posted Dec. 3 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

DEC. 10

Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington: 1 p.m. council of governments meeting, 210 N.E. 73rd St., Vancouver. People with disabilities who would like to attend by teleconference should call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting to discuss accommodations.

