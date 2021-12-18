Public Meetings: Dec. 20-23

DEC. 21
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
Cowlitz Community Network: 11:30 a.m. meeting, held via virtual meeting/conference call. Visit the “Board” tab under home on the right of the website CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com for call in/log in details. For info, call 360-442-7089 or send an email to CowlitzNtwk@CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com.
Kalama Civil Service Commission: 5:30 p.m., Kalama City Hall, 195 N. First St., Kalama.
Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting canceled.
DEC. 22
Three Rivers Wastewater Authority: 8 a.m. board of directors meeting, 10 a.m. operating board meeting, Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Plant meeting room, 467 Fibre Way, Longview.
— The Daily News
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.
