Public Meetings: Dec. 2

DEC. 2

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: board of supervisors meeting cancelled. Next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Dec. 9, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.

Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 7:30 p.m. meeting, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/557845597; or call in by dialing 1-312-757-3121. Access code: 557 845 597.

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

— The Daily News

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

