The Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington board of commissioners is holding a meeting at 4 p.m. Monday. Attend the meeting in person at 820 11th Ave., Longview or online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7091160943 with phone number 1-253-215-8782 and meeting ID 709 116 0943.

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1 will hold it's regular board of supervisors meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 5350 Pacific Way, Longview.

The Port of Longview's regular commission meeting for Wednesday has been canceled. The next regular commission meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 12.

Due to the Fourth of July holiday, the Cowlitz Conservation District board meeting will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, July 6 at the district office at 2125 8th Ave., Longview.