The Kalama Civil Service meeting for Thursday has been canceled due to lack of agenda items. The next meeting is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 24.

The Longview Visual Arts Commission is set to hold a regular meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will be held in the conference room of the recreation office, 2920 Douglas St., Longview and via Microsoft Teams Webinar at the meeting link https://tinyurl.com/3tmfrtch with ID 213 023 182 210 and passcode KNHPcD. View the agenda at www.mylongview.com under “Agendas & Minutes."

The Woodland Planning Commission is accepting comments about Woodland Municipal Code changes including fence standards, fire sprinkler standards, setbacks, and other minor nonpolicy changes to the development code that could impact all city property owners and tenants. People can speak at the commission meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at 200 E. Scott Ave., Woodland. Comments can also be emailed to goddardt@ci.woodland.wa.us, mailed to PO Box 9 Woodland, WA 98674, or hand delivered to 230 Davidson Ave.