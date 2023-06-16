Cowlitz County

The Cowlitz County Planning Commission adopted a new meeting start time of 5:30 p.m. starting Wednesday. Meetings are held in person and over Zoom on the third Wednesday of each month in the County Administration Building, 207 N. 4th Ave., Kelso.

Housing

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington developed its Annual Public Housing Authority Plan in compliance with the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998. A draft plan for fiscal year 2023 is available for review at the authority’s office at 820 11th Ave., Longview and at www.hoswwa.org until July 24. Requests can be submitted to cecilia.larson@hoswwa.org, or by leaving a voicemail message at 360-423-0140 ext. 11. A public hearing on the plan revision will be held at the regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners at 4 p.m., July 24. Details about the meeting location will be available on the agency’s website at www.hoswwa.org. The public is invited to attend.

Kalama

The upcoming meeting of the Kalama Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers located at 320 N. First St., Kalama. This meeting is open to the public.

The June meeting of the Kalama Civil Service Commission has been canceled due to lack of agenda items, and the next tentative meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. July 27.