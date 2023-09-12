The Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1 Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Tuesday is canceled due to lack of quorum. A special board meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at 5350 Pacific Way, Longview.
Public meeting update for Longview
- Katelyn Metzger
