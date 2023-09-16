The next regular public meeting of the Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries Board of Trustees will be held 6 p.m. Monday at the Battle Ground Community Library, Battle Ground. The meeting will be in hybrid format, and the link to attend online can be found at www.fvrl.org/board-trustees.

The Longview Accessibility Advisory Committee will hold a regular meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the city’s second-floor training room, 1525 Broadway St. Longview. Agendas will be made available the Friday before the meeting at www.mylongview.com under “Agendas & Minutes.”

The Longview Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will hold a regular meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the city’s second-floor training room, 1525 Broadway St. Longview. The meeting is also available via Microsoft Teams Webinar. The agenda is available at www.mylongview.com under “Agendas & Minutes.”

The bimonthly meeting of the Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington Council of Governments will be held 1 p.m. Friday at 201 NE 73rd St., Vancouver. Call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting to discuss disability accommodations if needed.