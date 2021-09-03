Public land officials ask people to help prevent wildfires Labor Day weekend

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is asking the public over the Labor Day weekend to "stay vigilant and help prevent human-caused wildfires."

“This is not the time to let our guard down,” Franz said in a press release from the Washington Department of Natural Resources. “Last year, only 93,000 acres had burned by the end of August. What happened next showed us how fast things can change — the Labor Day weekend firestorm burned more than 500,000 acres in less than 36 hours. I’m asking the public to help prevent a repeat of last year’s tragedy by avoiding starting outdoor fires.”

The fires that started on Labor Day weekend last year accounted for more than 70% of all acres burned in 2020. The fires also destroyed the town of Malden and burned 283 homes and more than 600,000 acres across the state. The smoke also temporarily gave Western Washington the worst air quality in the world, according to the press release.

This year, fire season started several months earlier than usual because of drought and heat, "leaving firefighters worn out and resources spread thin," the press release said.