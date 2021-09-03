Public land officials ask people to help prevent wildfires Labor Day weekend

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is asking the public over the Labor Day weekend to "stay vigilant and help prevent human-caused wildfires."
“This is not the time to let our guard down,” Franz said in a press release from the Washington Department of Natural Resources. “Last year, only 93,000 acres had burned by the end of August. What happened next showed us how fast things can change — the Labor Day weekend firestorm burned more than 500,000 acres in less than 36 hours. I’m asking the public to help prevent a repeat of last year’s tragedy by avoiding starting outdoor fires.”
The fires that started on Labor Day weekend last year accounted for more than 70% of all acres burned in 2020. The fires also destroyed the town of Malden and burned 283 homes and more than 600,000 acres across the state. The smoke also temporarily gave Western Washington the worst air quality in the world, according to the press release.
This year, fire season started several months earlier than usual because of drought and heat, "leaving firefighters worn out and resources spread thin," the press release said.
Washington already has seen a record-breaking number of wildfires this season, with more than 1,716 fires around the state burning approximately 635,000 acres. That acreage is more than the combined 2018 and 2019 fire seasons.
"Fire danger east of the Cascades remains very high to extreme in most areas. Unfavorable wind conditions can rapidly turn even the smallest fire into a large one," the press release said.
To help prevent fires, Franz recommends following burn bans, avoiding outdoor fires this weekend, not parking vehicles on grassy areas and making sure dirt bikes and ATVs have operating spark arresters.
People can also create defensible space around their homes in the case of a fire by reducing dry fuels around the home, cleaning roof tops and gutters and removing dead branches from nearby trees.
The Forest Service reminds the public to recreate responsibly by being prepared, planning for crowds and avoiding fires.
"Restrictions on motorized equipment and campfires on campgrounds and in dispersed areas are for everyone’s protection. Check for recent large fire activity, current fire restrictions and closures before you go," the press release said.
In areas with fire risk, people also should research their routes and plan alternative routes in case conditions change.
"Make sure someone knows where you are going and when you expect to return — ask them to monitor the news and alert authorities if needed, or if you don’t return as expected," the press release said.