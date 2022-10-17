Public invited to share ways to ease divisiveness in Cowlitz County in final 'Civil Dialogue' forum

The final part of the five-part series “Community in the Crossfire: Seeking Civil Dialogue in Uncivil Times,” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Laufman Lecture Hall in the Lower Columbia College Health and Science Building.

The final forum will give the public a chance to suggest ways to heal local political divisions. The series also is available via Zoom at civil-dialog.com and will be recorded by KLTV and broadcast at a later date.

Organizers will ask the audience ways to ease divisiveness, mistrust and animosity in the community. They also will seek suggestions on how the community can find solutions to local problems such as drug abuse, homelessness and economic stagnation, according to organizers.

"We can't heal the nation, but maybe we can heal our own community," said retired judge Stephen Warning, who has acted as moderator of the series, in a press release. "Contentious national issues may separate us, but we can come together around local issues that matter most in Cowlitz County."

The audience can also suggest new ideas for the Civil Dialogue project itself.

The first four forums explored the causes of political divisiveness and suggestions for overcoming it; the tension between economic development and the environment; and the local homeless crisis; and decriminalization of drugs. Recordings can be viewed on KLTV at civil-dialog.com.