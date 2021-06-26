Public comment sought on plan to fell 'danger trees' damaged by Big Hollow Fire

The Forest Service may try to salvage and sell some of the trees, the press release said, to help offset the “prohibitive cost,” and some might be used for instream placement as part of aquatic restoration projects.

The potential danger zone is an area about 200 feet from the roads, but in certain areas that could be extended if on a slope that could cause a falling tree to slide or roll into the road. Most of the tree removal and felling will happen this summer, but there may be more work done in later years if more trees die.

According to the proposal, only dead or dying trees that might hit roads will be felled. Burned trees in other areas away from roads will be left to nature to handle. Any machinery used will not leave the roads in order to reduce damage to burned soils.

Forest staff also have worked to ensure the project will not harm the northern spotted owl, an endangered species. During the spotted owl early nesting season, which lasts from March 1 to July 15, crews will not use chainsaws or heavy equipment within a distance of 65 yards of unsurveyed, potentially suitable spotted owl habitat.