Public comment sought on plan to fell 'danger trees' damaged by Big Hollow Fire

Nearly nine months after the Big Hollow Fire broke out in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, forest staff are asking for public comment on a plan to start felling dangerous, dead trees near service roads.
“This project intends to cut, and in some cases remove, standing dead and dying trees damaged by the fire that are within striking distance of forest roads 57, 58 and 64,” according to a U.S. Forest Service press release.
Staff are hoping public comments can help them identify issues or needed mitigation related to the project.
The Big Hollow Fire started at around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 8, 2020, 15 miles northwest of Carson, Wash. The fire prompted evacuations of nearby towns along with widespread trail, campground and forest closures. By the time the fire was contained around 10 a.m. Oct. 20, 2021, about 24,147 acres of national forest land and 847 acres of Washington state land had burned, closing 33 miles of trails until they can be repaired.
“As a result, many trees along roads within the fire perimeter were killed or injured to the point where mortality will likely occur” in the next three years, the U.S. Forest Service said. Forest roads 57, 58 and 64 are the main travel routes in the fire perimeter, so as trees start to die and fall, they pose the risk of hitting passing vehicles or blocking the road. The roads also lead to two sold sales areas, so “danger trees along haul routes must be addressed.”
The Forest Service may try to salvage and sell some of the trees, the press release said, to help offset the “prohibitive cost,” and some might be used for instream placement as part of aquatic restoration projects.
The potential danger zone is an area about 200 feet from the roads, but in certain areas that could be extended if on a slope that could cause a falling tree to slide or roll into the road. Most of the tree removal and felling will happen this summer, but there may be more work done in later years if more trees die.
According to the proposal, only dead or dying trees that might hit roads will be felled. Burned trees in other areas away from roads will be left to nature to handle. Any machinery used will not leave the roads in order to reduce damage to burned soils.
Forest staff also have worked to ensure the project will not harm the northern spotted owl, an endangered species. During the spotted owl early nesting season, which lasts from March 1 to July 15, crews will not use chainsaws or heavy equipment within a distance of 65 yards of unsurveyed, potentially suitable spotted owl habitat.
“Within the suitable spotted owl cover type, where practical, danger trees felled would be left on site,” the plan says. “Additionally, some felled danger trees would be left on site in spotted owl dispersal habitat or nonhabitat to meet down wood objectives.”
Dangerous trees will also be removed at trailheads in the burned area, but not along the trails themselves, according to the Forest Service.
“These trails are currently closed and will remain closed until hazards are mitigated and the trail crews conduct trail repair work,” the Forest Service press release said. “Restoration of the trails will include rebuilding and stabilizing trail tread, reconstructing drainage features, removing fallen logs and repairing stump holes,” along with some tree removal.
The Burned Area Emergency Response team has requested funding to install effective barriers on the closed trails, because there have already been “numerous reports of the fire closure being breached at popular trails” and people entering the “dangerous and life-threatening conditions” found in the scorched area, the press release said.
Work on the forest roads will also be ongoing, as “most of the road system within the fire perimeter has inadequate drainage to accommodate expected increases in flood flows as well as sediment and erosion,” the Forest Service said.
To comment on the tree felling proposal, mail a letter to Sean Tackley, South Zone Planning Team Leader, Mt. Adams Ranger District, 2455 Hwy 141, Trout Lake, WA, 98650 or email comments-pacificnorthwest-giffordpinchot-mtadams@fs.fed.us. Comments will be “most helpful” if received by July 10.