Public comment sought for Silver Star scenic area vision plan

The future of recreation in the Silver Star scenic area is open to public comment through the end of August, and community members are encouraged to fill out the online survey to help “define a vision” for years to come.

“This project seeks to define a vision that is shared among a diverse set of stakeholders including trail users, environmental groups and land management agencies; specifically the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and Washington Department of Natural Resources which manages the adjacent Yacolt Burn State Forest,” a National Park Service press release said.

The Silver Star Vision Plan Steering Committee is creating a draft vision plan for managing recreation in and around the Silver Star scenic area. The plan will be released for public comment in the fall or winter of 2021 or 2022, the press release said, so the survey will close Aug. 31. The public can take the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/72QQ6GP and see information about the planning process at www.silverstarvisionplan.org.