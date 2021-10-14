Public asked to weigh in on state recreation plan update

The state Recreation and Conservation Office is asking people to take a survey on what kind of outdoor recreation they participate in to help shape updates to its recreation and conservation plan.

“The plan and the surveys are a way for people, organizations and communities to tell us their visions for outdoor recreation in the state,” Recreation and Conservation Office Director Megan Duffy said in a press release. “This is really everyone’s opportunity to help shape the state’s investments in Washington’s outdoors.”

To take the survey or learn more about the planning process, visit the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Plan website. People who take the survey will be entered into a drawing to win a Washington Discover Pass, which provides a year of access to state public lands. The survey deadline is Nov. 14.

“We want to hear from people of as many different backgrounds as possible, people who regularly enjoy Washington’s outdoor and others who feel they don’t have as much access to public lands — everyone’s voice is important to us,” Duffy said. “We want to make sure that our funding decisions consider and reflect a diversity of opinions. It’s really important that everyone tell us what they want their outdoor places to look like in the future.”

