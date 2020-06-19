Protesters shut down southbound span of Interstate Bridge to demand racial justice

About 200 people marched onto the Interstate Bridge at about 5 p.m. Friday and shut down the southbound span during the evening rush hour in yet another demonstration against police racism and brutality.
It was not clear whether protesters planned to move to the northbound span and shut it down later in the evening after The Daily News went to press.
A small group of counter-demonstrators assembled along the side of the freeway, but no incidents between the groups occurred, at least early in the demonstration.
Officials shut down the southbound span of the Interstate Bridge for the safety of protesters and motorists. The Washington State Patrol advised motorists to use Interstate 205 and the Glenn L. Jackson Memorial Bridge.
“The (southbound) roadway will be blocked for an extended period of time. There is no ETA for reopening,” WSP spokesman Will Finn tweeted at about 5 p.m.
A group of boaters assembled on the Columbia River in support of the demonstrators, who also took a knee to commemorate the May 25 death of George Floyd.
Earlier, demonstrators were sitting quietly in Ester Short Park, located in downtown Vancouver a short distance from Interstate 5. They toted signs that now have become familiar in the protests that have followed Floyd’s death: “All Mothers were summoned when George Floyd called for his Mama,” “Justice for All,” “No justice, no peace,” and “No killer cops.”
They shared smiles and light banter with a few police officers who showed up briefly to monitor the situation.
“We’re going to stop traffic ... so we show the public this isn’t over. We’ll keep fighting for racial justice,” said one of the demonstrators, Emily Hancock.”We’re hoping to send a message to the community that this movement will persist as long as it has to for change to happen.”
Vancouver resident Nijel Wilson, saying he is part of the Portland-based nonprofit called M.A.D. PDX, told the Vancouver Columbian that the demonstration is mainly meant to raise awareness for Juneteenth and also to demand racial equality. Juneteenth, June 19, is the holiday celebrating the emancipation of black slaves in 1865.
“We want people to know it’s like Independence Day,” Wilson said.
Ozzie George, one of the founders of M.A.D. PDX, said, “We’re here to help Black Lives and support anything that supports us.” He said they organized a march in Vancouver because, “In Portland you hear a lot of great things going on. I just want to do something different.”
“If you’re over there, you’re preaching to the choir. I’m trying to spread the light over here. We have got to show people love is everywhere,” George said.
“I just feel empowered as a person, as a people,” said Ezekiel Hunt, one of the organizers, as he walked to the center of the old green drawbridge.
“This has never been done before. I feel like my ancestors who marched in Alabama, Montgomery and Georgia. You know, it’s never been done here from Vancouver to Portland, and we’re the first ones to do it, and I’m proud. I’m proud to be a black man in 2020.”
Demonstrators have been occupying Portland area bridges nearly every night in recent weeks to call for an end to racism and police brutality following the death of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck for nearly eight minutes on May 25.
About 10,000 cars an hour use the Interstate Bridge between 5 and 6 p.m., but traffic was reportedly light Friday night due to advance publicity about the demonstration.
