Protesters shut down southbound span of Interstate Bridge to demand racial justice

They shared smiles and light banter with a few police officers who showed up briefly to monitor the situation.

“We’re going to stop traffic ... so we show the public this isn’t over. We’ll keep fighting for racial justice,” said one of the demonstrators, Emily Hancock.”We’re hoping to send a message to the community that this movement will persist as long as it has to for change to happen.”

Vancouver resident Nijel Wilson, saying he is part of the Portland-based nonprofit called M.A.D. PDX, told the Vancouver Columbian that the demonstration is mainly meant to raise awareness for Juneteenth and also to demand racial equality. Juneteenth, June 19, is the holiday celebrating the emancipation of black slaves in 1865.

“We want people to know it’s like Independence Day,” Wilson said.

Ozzie George, one of the founders of M.A.D. PDX, said, “We’re here to help Black Lives and support anything that supports us.” He said they organized a march in Vancouver because, “In Portland you hear a lot of great things going on. I just want to do something different.”

“If you’re over there, you’re preaching to the choir. I’m trying to spread the light over here. We have got to show people love is everywhere,” George said.