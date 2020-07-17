Protesters call for end to county's ICE contract

“We shouldn’t even have to say Black Lives Matter,” Chapple said—“and that’s the reason why we have to,” Greenwood finished for him.

Both men spoke with the counter-protesters and said they’d like to get both sides to talk about the issues.

A 54-year-old Kalama man in the counter-demonstration group who declined to give his name said he had a good conversation with Greenwood and Chapple.

“They’re good guys, good Americans,” he said, and he hopes they can talk more.

“We came to an agreement that this, and this, is not helping,” he said, pointing to chanters and protesters on both sides of First Avenue. “We’re not resolving anything. ... I think it’s not going to solve s—-.”

He said he believes there are instigators on both sides, but ultimately stood with the counter-protesters because he disagrees that ICE is the enemy.

ICE is under scrutiny for holding juvenile detainees without disclosing their charges or other information about them, leading critics to accuse the agency of violating the detainees’ civil rights.