Prosecutor raises some concern over Gov.'s inmate release plan

Gov. Jay Inslee should have given law and justice officials more notice before deciding to release hundreds of state prisoners in an effort to prevent the spread of COVD-19, the Cowlitz County Prosecutor said Friday.

Ryan Jurvakainen said he doesn’t dispute the public health value of releasing some inmates early, and he himself negotiated with public defense officials last month to decide who to release from the Cowlitz County Jail. The releases under Inslee’s order would be limited to non-violent, non-sex crime offenders who would have been released by the end of June anyway.

But he said he and other prosecutors are concerned the governor’s office didn’t consult local officials: “This is an issue that is coming up very abruptly and ... the short window being provided is concerning,” he said.

“We effectively have no input on these inmates being released,” Jurvakainen said. “Whether that is OK given the circumstances, we (didn’t have the opportunity to) defer, object, or agree. We don’t have any of that power here in this situation, which is very concerning.”