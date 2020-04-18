Prosecutor raises some concern over Gov.'s inmate release plan

Gov. Jay Inslee should have given law and justice officials more notice before deciding to release hundreds of state prisoners in an effort to prevent the spread of COVD-19, the Cowlitz County Prosecutor said Friday.
Ryan Jurvakainen said he doesn’t dispute the public health value of releasing some inmates early, and he himself negotiated with public defense officials last month to decide who to release from the Cowlitz County Jail. The releases under Inslee’s order would be limited to non-violent, non-sex crime offenders who would have been released by the end of June anyway.
But he said he and other prosecutors are concerned the governor’s office didn’t consult local officials: “This is an issue that is coming up very abruptly and ... the short window being provided is concerning,” he said.
“We effectively have no input on these inmates being released,” Jurvakainen said. “Whether that is OK given the circumstances, we (didn’t have the opportunity to) defer, object, or agree. We don’t have any of that power here in this situation, which is very concerning.”
Inslee on Wednesday ordered the early release of up to 950 inmates back to their home communities by March 22, or “as soon as can reasonably be achieved thereafter.” The state Department of Corrections later revised that number to more than 1,100 inmates.
The offenders include more than 450 set to have their sentences commuted, about 40 set to be furloughed from work-release programs, and more than 650 inmates set to be released for at-home monitoring. (Those lists are linked in the online version of this story.)
The lists didn’t include information on inmates’ home counties or their offenses.
Cowlitz County inmates account for about 4 percent of the inmates admitted to state prisons during the last 15 years, according to the DOC. Assuming that proportion is consistent with the inmates being released now, a roughly estimated 40 inmates from the county could be released from prisons under Inslee’s order.
The governor acted following a ruling by the Washington Supreme Court that the state must “immediately exercise their authority to take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety” of inmates. The goal is to lower the risk of an outbreak that could quickly sweep through a detention facility.
DOC is required to try to notify crime victims 48 hours before the offender is released. Jurvakainen said he and other prosecutors around the state also intend to contact victims.
There were on average about 17,405 inmates in Washington State prisons or on work release in 2019, according to a DOC fact-sheet.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.