Proposed redesign of Beech Street in Highlands would expand park space, lose lane

Longview officials are considering turning the Beech Street median in the Highlands into a small park, adding roundabouts and reducing the street to one lane in each direction.

The proposed design focuses on the stretch of Beech Street between 20th Avenue and Douglas Street, where the median is currently the widest.

Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash and two engineers from firms contracted by the city held an open house Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of St. Helens Elementary School as the first public weigh-in on the plans.

"We're trying to see if this provides an added benefit to the community or not, which is why we're out here today," said Cory Kratovil, an engineer for PBS Engineering and Environmental, who is working with Longview.

Hash said the project started off at the beginning of the year as a replacement for the aging wooden box culvert that currently runs under the sidewalk in the medians. The Longview City Council voted to spend $100,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds on designing an open-air channel to replace the culvert and applying for grants to pay for the work.

"As we started doing the brainstorming side of things, we thought it would be really nice to make this park-like too at the same time. We'll have this new water to use," Hash said.

Longview already has federal funding on a separate project to add bike lanes along the same stretch of Beech Street. The combination of the projects led the city engineers to consider broader changes to the street's design. Between the additional bike lane and the need to widen the median to support the channel, the street likely would drop to one lane in each direction.

Four rough designs for what the new median space could look like were presented Thursday. The concept drawings ranged from a slightly nicer version of the current grass fields covering the median to a tree-dense nature garden, a "pollinator friendly" flower garden or a hybrid approach.

Another piece of median redesign would replace many of the existing turn lanes with either roundabouts or foot bridges. Kratovil said the city had 70 reported accidents along the stretch of Beech Street in the last five years. He estimated the roundabouts and the new design could cut the accident rate by at least half.

"We can't open up the channel without getting rid of some of the left turn crossings," Hash said.

During the first hour of the open house Thursday, the main questions came from representatives of the city Parks and Recreation Department about what the maintenance costs and demands for a new park would be on their side.

Hash said the project could be presented to the City Council later this year if a design seems broadly popular with the public and the department had solid leads on grants to pay for the work. A maintenance plan for the park likely would be included in that presentation.