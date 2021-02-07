Proposed new vocational building would be 'game changer' for LCC, community

“It will be more student-focused and student-friendly,” he said. “When you walk in the current vocational building, it’s long mazes of hallways. A lot of the newer educational concepts will be designed into the new space, like informal study spaces.”

The welding lab booths will be larger, Wheeler said, more in line with other schools, and there will be more powerful hookups so the college can have newer machines.

“The space will be a little more flexible so we can convert it to other uses,” he said. “There would be more power for higher tech equipment. In the welding lab in particular we’re looking at higher ceilings and better ventilation so it will be a safer environment.”

Bailey said the college also intends to fundraise through grants and private donations for better equipment “to make sure it’s modern and state of the art, similar to what we did for the health and science building.”

The multistory building would also allow the college to host more events, like the annual high school welding competition, and Bailey said the goal is “make it an incredible space for learning that’s our goal.”

The new building would also be built to newer earthquake standards, Wheeler said.