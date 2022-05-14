Proposed Lexington RV park under review, Dollar General denied

LEXINGTON — Dozens of Lexington residents this week spoke out against two projects proposed in their neighborhood — a 200-space RV park and a Dollar General store — as a county official considered whether to move the developments forward.

Both projects required special-use permits because they were proposed for properties zoned for residential use. Cowlitz County Hearing Examiner Mark Scheibmeir reviewed the applications Wednesday, denying the permit for the Dollar General and continuing the RV park's hearing for 30 days, with a request for more information.

The projects are two of the most recent in a long line of developments proposed in Lexington, a growing unincorporated area north of Kelso. A new 950-student elementary school opened last fall and a subdivision including 44 single-family lots, two fourplexes and a 72-unit apartment complex is in the works.

Cowlitz River RV Park

Developer Stoneridge Homes is proposing to build a 201-space RV park on about 21 acres at 1280 West Side Highway. The park would include a rental office and services building, restrooms, guest parking and a playground area.

On behalf of the owner, Nick Little of Chilton Development Services applied for a Level II shorelines substantial development permit, special-use permit and submitted a campground and recreational facilities preliminary site plan. The area is zoned multifamily residential.

County planning staff recommended the permits be approved with conditions.

At the hearing and in written comments, residents voiced concerns that the project is not compatible with the neighborhood and poses traffic and safety problems.

Jodi Anshutz, owner of the Lexington Minit Mart, said traffic in the area has increased incredibly over the years.

"Getting out onto West Side Highway is darn near impossible sometimes," she said Wednesday. "I find it hard to believe that there won't be an issue for people coming out (of the park.)"

Samantha MacDonald, who lives near the new elementary school, said she is concerned about pedestrian safety because there are no streetlights, sidewalks or crosswalks around West Side Highway. She and other residents said the river is not safe to swim in.

Several residents were concerned about the park becoming long-term housing.

The intent is for the park to be "higher-end" and the developer is not opposed to including the park rules as a condition of approval, Little said. The developer plans to limit long-term stays to 180 days to keep the park afloat in the off season, he said.

Permit questions

During Wednesday's hearing, Scheibmeir raised concerns about approving the application before apparent conflicts or questions are worked out with other permitting agencies.

"This project seems to be tied into a lot of other agencies," he said. "What comes to me, I want (it) to be reliable information, so I can make an informed decision."

One lingering question is if the state Department of Ecology will require the project to receive a shoreline variance permit.

In its comment submitted earlier this spring, Ecology stated the project could require the variance permit because encroaching into the 150-foot shoreline buffer is a "deviation from a bulk dimensional standard."

The project is "completely functionally and physically isolated" from the Cowlitz River by the dike, according to the staff report.

Daniel Turner, county planner, said "water enjoyment" recreational use is allowed within the shoreline's environmental designation and the levee provides a barrier between the project and the river.

Scheibmeir requested the county clarify with Ecology if a variance permit will be needed because if the project can't be within the buffer zone, it will affect the row of campsites closest to the levee.

"I can't simply ignore the issue once raised by Ecology just because the county disagrees, all that does is heighten the disagreement," he said.

Scheibmeir also asked the county to find out if Washington State Department of Transportation will allow and impose conditions on the proposed second access to the site.

The proposed main entrance to the park off West Side Highway would line up with Early Bird Drive and include a 150-foot left turn lane.

The second access is proposed at the gravel lot on the south end of the property, which is currently the location of the Lexington Flood Control Zone District's maintenance access and an informal parking lot used by the public.

According to proposed project outlines, the developer plans to pave the lot and keep it open to the public as a second emergency access to park. The access is pending review and permitting from WSDOT.

Lexington Flood Control Zone District requested to keep its access at the location because having to go through the park during a flood might would be "detrimental," said Patrick Harbison, diking engineer.

Scheibmeir said he wants to know what the transportation department may require because he doesn't want to grant something "only to have WSDOT take it away."

He also requested a qualified landscaping plan for the site and a survival plan.

"I recognize it's proposed for annual review but it's my obligation under the rules for special use and RV parks to confirm on my own the project compatibility," he said. "I cannot render that decision without that information."

No additional public comment will be accepted during the 30-day continuation, Sheibmeir said. The final hearing hasn't been scheduled yet.

Dollar General

On Wednesday, Scheibmeir denied the special-use permit for a proposed Dollar General store at 1411 West Side Highway.

The developer proposed splitting a residential lot into two, with the northern lot turned commercial to house the 10,640-square-foot store. The developer also requested a variance to have 40 parking spaces instead of the required 54.

"This is the most hostile commercial use in a residential zone I've seen proposed," Scheibmeir said. "This has nothing to do with the existing neighborhood and is an affront to the neighborhood."

During public testimony, neighbors voiced concerns about the store's proposed location among single-family homes and on a curve in the road. Many also questioned proposing it for a residential property when commercial locations are on the market.

