Proposed Kelso budget will draw down reserves, but carry city through

COVID-19 may be causing budgetary woes, but Kelso City Finance Director Brian Butterfield said the city’s focus on building its reserves after the 2008 recession should help carry it through at least the next two years.
“We managed to stash a few dollars away after the recession hit, because we said we don’t ever want to do that again,” Butterfield said, referring to the 2008 recession.
In 2009, the city had about $1.3 million in its general fund reserves. Ten years later, Kelso ended 2019 with about $5.5 million in general fund reserves, Butterfield said.
That’s important not just to help Kelso through the pandemic, but to get a good bond rating or interest rate on a loan, Butterfield said.
“Rating agencies like it when you have a least a half year of operations in your fund so if something catastrophic happens, you’re still able to make payments and operate,” Butterfield said.
With an average general fund budget of $10 million, Kelso’s current reserves put them right around that 50% mark, he said.
The budget he presented proposes about $11 million in expenditures in 2021 and $10.1 million in 2022. The above-average 2021 budget is largely due to grant-funded construction projects, but the bulk of both budgets goes to the police department, followed by general government, according to city documents.
The city council has held two public hearings on the budget and will vote on it by the end of the year.
That budget requires using about $567,000 of the city’s general fund reserves in 2021 and $517,000 in 2022, as well as $190,000 in both 2021 and 2022 from other reserve funds.
Butterfield said while drawing the reserves down to $4.5 or $4.4 million “will not have a devastating effect on the city’s financial position, we can’t keep doing that year after year.”
“If we draw too far down, then we would not be in the same shape as we are in now when the next emergency hits,” he said. “If this had happened in 2010 when we were just starting to recover from the recession, we would have been hurting for sure.”
Under the proposed budget, the same level of about 79 full-time staff positions will be maintained, with several positions left open to save money, Butterfield said, like the city planner and a library position.
Increases in health care costs and adjusting salaries for inflation will cost the city an additional $157,000 next year, Butterfield said.
Tuesday night the council also approved 10% salary increase for the police records clerks, which will add $13,000 to that figure in 2021. The two-year contract with the Kelso Police Association ends Dec. 31, 2022.
Support Local Journalism
The most significant changes to the general fund expenditures are that the municipal court’s budget is slightly smaller for the next two years, at $308,100 instead of $320,100 per year; a slight decrease in the jail budget; increases in the police budget; and sharp drop in general government spending for both years, mostly in the street funds, Butterfield said.
Butterfield said the court and jail changes are based on the number of cases the city expects to see, and that has been declining slightly the past two years. About $1.25 million in street maintenance projects were cut to save money, he said, and prevent the city from starting next year with a deficit.
“That helps our budget, but it doesn’t help our roads,” he said, adding that the projects could be added back to the budget if the economy picks up again.
The pandemic has resulted in some savings, Butterfield said. With jails less full, there are fewer bills to pay, and travel costs are diminished because all business and trainings are held online.
However, sales, business and occupation, property and utility taxes make up “the lion’s share” of city revenues, he said. While taxes on utilities are projected to increase by 3.9% from 2019 in 2021 and another 2.3% in 2022, sales and business and occupation taxes are projected to come in at 85% of 2019 levels.
One-time sales tax revenues could help ease the city through the pandemic aftershocks, Butterfield said. Those are generated by big construction projects, like all the bond-funded school renovation Kelso School District is doing.
“We don’t want to use those to balance your budget for operations, but in a COVID world we’ll make exceptions,” Butterfield said.
In other business, the council will take a final vote on next year’s property tax at a special 6 p.m. Nov. 24 meeting, as the county released finalized numbers just before the council meeting. The original ordinance was based on preliminary numbers.
As at past meetings, city staff suggested increasing the property levy tax by about 1%, which would be $3.61 more per year on a home with a $250,000 assessed value, for a total of $366.61. That would raise $15,800 for the city, according to agenda documents, along with another roughly $8,200 from new construction taxes.
The council had previously voted down the increase on its first reading. Butterfield said the proposed budget assumes that the increase passes, but if it does not it “won’t be a big hit” to the budget.
The impact of not taking the increase would be felt in later years, Butterfield said, because property tax increases are cumulative.
“If you don’t take the $16,000, you don’t get it this year but unless you bank your capacity you don’t get it the next year and next year,” he said.
The city will remain roughly $16,000 behind each year without banking the increase, and “in 10 years you’re out $160,000,” Butterfield said.
City staff presented the council with an option to “bank” the increase, by passing a resolution that would give the city the ability to raise the property tax 2% next year. The council has not yet voted on that option.
The council also updated its one-year contract with the Janean Z. Parker Law Office to reflect a rate increase from $225 to $250 per hour.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.