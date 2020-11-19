Proposed Kelso budget will draw down reserves, but carry city through

The city council has held two public hearings on the budget and will vote on it by the end of the year.

That budget requires using about $567,000 of the city’s general fund reserves in 2021 and $517,000 in 2022, as well as $190,000 in both 2021 and 2022 from other reserve funds.

Butterfield said while drawing the reserves down to $4.5 or $4.4 million “will not have a devastating effect on the city’s financial position, we can’t keep doing that year after year.”

“If we draw too far down, then we would not be in the same shape as we are in now when the next emergency hits,” he said. “If this had happened in 2010 when we were just starting to recover from the recession, we would have been hurting for sure.”

Under the proposed budget, the same level of about 79 full-time staff positions will be maintained, with several positions left open to save money, Butterfield said, like the city planner and a library position.

Increases in health care costs and adjusting salaries for inflation will cost the city an additional $157,000 next year, Butterfield said.