Proposed casino along Cowlitz withdrew license app; building for sale

A local woman’s plans to open a casino along the Cowlitz River appear to have fallen through, and COVID-19 has apparently interfered with the Italian restaurant also proposed for the site.
The sign placed last year announcing a fall opening for Regina’s on the Water remained in place Monday, but officials with the state gambling commission say casino owner Regina Bakunowicz withdrew her application for a gambling license a year ago.
The riverfront building Bakunowicz was renting for the businesses is listed for sale.
In a short phone call Monday, Bakunowicz told TDN that there was “really no story to tell.”
“We are just living in COVID right now,” she said before the call disconnected. She could not be reached for additional comment.
The real estate agency that manages and owns the building declined a request for comment last week.
Bakunowicz proposed Regina’s on the Water, a combination Italian restaurant and casino, almost three years ago as a replacement for the former Ubet Casino in Downtown Longview. That business closed suddenly in 2017 when Bakunowicz lost the property in a short-sale style real estate transaction after she went underwater on a loan.
Shortly after, Bakunowicz got a lease agreement with the owners of the former 1826 Elite Fitness building near the Hall of Justice (the site that originally was Charlie's Restaurant) and announced her plans to open a cardroom there.
She faced several obstacles to getting the business up and running, including outstanding debts associated with other casinos, sprinkler system updates for the 40-year-old building and a pending application for a gambling license.
Bakunowicz’s tax debts with the City of Longview and Cowlitz County were dropped after she declared bankruptcy. Last year a city attorney told TDN that the more than $200,000 she owed in unpaid gambling taxes were discharged because there were no assets left to pay the debt.
She also owed the county nearly $10,000 in personal property taxes, which were found uncollectible and canceled, according to the county treasurer’s office.
Officials with the City of Kennewick said a $178,000 gambling tax debt remained in place from the Classic Island Casino Bakunowicz owned there. That casino closed in 2012, and she has not made any payments on the taxes, said City Public Relations Director Evelyn Lusignan.
Lusignan said there was not any information on file about the Bakunowicz’s bankruptcy, so she was unsure how that might affect the outstanding debt.
At the time she filed for bankruptcy in 2017, Bakunowicz’s companies also owed $147,000 in unpaid taxes to the Employment Security Department, $41,500 to the Internal Revenue Service and $95,000 in unpaid taxes for state worker’s compensation premiums. Officials from those agencies did not return phone calls for comment.
Bakunowicz did get permission from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to drill under the old Charlie's building to install a fire suppression sprinkler system. The Corps OK’ed her to proceed with the project in August 2019, according to a spokesman.
However, it was unclear last week if the sprinkler system was ever installed. And by the time she received permission for the sprinklers, she had already voluntarily withdrawn her application for a gambling license, according to the Washington State Gambling Commission.
(Bakunowicz’s gambling license for UBet became void when she lost the building in 2017, so she had to apply for another license for Regina’s on the Water.)
A spokeswoman with the commission said Monday that records showed Bakunowicz’s house-banked card room application was withdrawn on July 19, 2019.
The building she was leasing was listed for sale 83 days ago on the Pacific Northwest Realty Group website. The listing marketed the 1.3-acre building and property for $995,000, and it remained active Monday.
“Beautiful riverfront location on the banks of the Cowlitz River. … This property is zoned RF-1, which allows for multiple residential and commercial uses in 19.35 of the Longview City Municipal Code,” the listing said. “This is a one of a kind property and a must see.”
