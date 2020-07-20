Proposed casino along Cowlitz withdrew license app; building for sale

Lusignan said there was not any information on file about the Bakunowicz’s bankruptcy, so she was unsure how that might affect the outstanding debt.

At the time she filed for bankruptcy in 2017, Bakunowicz’s companies also owed $147,000 in unpaid taxes to the Employment Security Department, $41,500 to the Internal Revenue Service and $95,000 in unpaid taxes for state worker’s compensation premiums. Officials from those agencies did not return phone calls for comment.

Bakunowicz did get permission from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to drill under the old Charlie's building to install a fire suppression sprinkler system. The Corps OK’ed her to proceed with the project in August 2019, according to a spokesman.

However, it was unclear last week if the sprinkler system was ever installed. And by the time she received permission for the sprinklers, she had already voluntarily withdrawn her application for a gambling license, according to the Washington State Gambling Commission.

(Bakunowicz’s gambling license for UBet became void when she lost the building in 2017, so she had to apply for another license for Regina’s on the Water.)