Property taxes, applications for extension or payment plan due Thursday

Cowlitz County property taxes are due Thursday, April 30, and those seeking an emergency extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic must also submit applications by that day.

Earlier this month, Cowlitz County Treasurer Debra Gardner announced relief options but encouraged taxpayers not experiencing financial hardship to pay by Thursday. Property owners unable to pay can apply for a one-time emergency extension to June 30. There will be no interest or penalty with the extension.

Taxpayers can also apply to pay in installments and pay in full by Nov. 30. The plan requires at least a 25% down payment of the amount due Thursday. The 3% penalty assessed June 1 will be waived but installment plan participants will have to pay a 1% monthly interest.

Business owners who have been affected by the pandemic can apply for a payment extension on their 2020 business personal property taxes.

Property owners can apply for an extension online at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us./2677/COVID-19-Alternative-Payment-Options.

Taxpayers are asked to make checks out to Cowlitz County Treasurer. Payments may be made:

• By mail to Cowlitz County Treasurer’s Office, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso, WA 98626. Postmarked by April 30.