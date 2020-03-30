Property tax deadline still April 30, for now

Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency declaration gave county treasurers the power to delay property tax deadlines, but Cowlitz County Treasurer Debra Gardner says doing so would place a “significant” financial burden on local governments.

As of now, property taxes still are due on April 30, Gardner said Friday.

The timing of tax collection is important because many of the county’s taxing districts, such as cities and schools, have bond payments due on June 1, she said. They need revenue to make those payments. Defaulting on bonds could affect the bond rating for the school, county or the entire state, Gardner said, “which could impact future opportunities to take out any bonds.”

And even if they don’t have bonds to pay off, districts could have cash flow problems if revenue is collected months later than expected, Gardner added.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Treasurers in Washington’s 39 counties have talked about whether the state deadlines should be extended, Gardner said. She hopes they aren’t. And yet, Gardner said she understands public anxiety over finances during this crisis.

“It’s hard to say, ‘Yes, these taxes are due and we’re going through such a crisis,’ but these taxes are important to be collected for the reasons discussed,” she said.