People who purchase $2 pins to celebrate Longview's Fourth of July festival could win hundreds in cash, gift certificates to 20 area restaurants, and more.

Buying Go 4th Festival buttons is an annual tradition that enters purchasers in a prize drawing and helps finance the event, which is scheduled for July 2 through 4 at Lake Sacajawea Park.

Drawings for button winners are scheduled for July 5, 12 and 19.

Prizes

ANC Movers of Vancouver is offering $1,000 in cash.

Dinner gift certificates are available from Mill City Grill, Porky’s Public House & Eatery, Indy Diner, The Shamrock Spirits & Grill, Fiesta Bonita, Antidote Tap House, Mary’s Bar & Grill, Teri’s Restaurant, and Smokehouse Pub (of Hop-N-Grape).

Lunch gift certificates are available from the Pancake House, Country Folks Deli, Bruno's Pizza, Silver Star Tavern, The Office 842, Triangle Tavern, Vernies Pizza, El Ranchero, Sythe Brewing, Freddies Just For The Halibut, and All In Saloon.

Longview Sewing is providing a sewing machine.

KLOG/KUKN/101.5 The Blitz provided two tickets to see country band Diamond Rio, as well as two tickets to the Smoke On The Water Music Fest in Skamokawa.

Pets Pawns & Instruments provided a ukulele, and the Triangle Bowl provided a "Rolling' Party" package.

The Longview/Kelso Early Bird Lions club provided $500 cash.

Gustoff’s Hair Styling provided two $25 gift certificates, and Shinju Dojo Martial Arts provided two, one-month worth of classes.

Buttons can be purchased at Bob's Sporting Goods, Country Folks Deli, Pancake House, Porky’s Public House & Eatery, Bruno’s Pizza, Grocery Outlet, Lexington Hardware, the Elks club and Teri’s Restaurant.