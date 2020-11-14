Private investors, Longview officials break ground on indoor shooting range

“We want well-trained officers to be handling these situations. … It improves the safety for the whole community, including our officers,” he said.

Other law enforcement agencies can coordinate with Longview police to use the training facility, but they will pay a user fee.

The 50-yard range also will be open to the public, but law enforcement groups will get priority to reserve the space from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Smith said.

The large indoor range is a rarity in the United States, Smith said. Longview’s facility is unique in that it has a 270-degree live fire training area, so officers can practice firing almost any direction while moving without fear of ricocheting bullets.

“They can shoot any direction but backwards,” Smith joked, adding that “there’s nothing quite like this in the United States.”

State Rep. Jim Walsh, who helped secure state funding for the project, said the range could draw in traffic from all over the region.

"Rather than our guys having to go to Tacoma or Vancouver, their officers may come here," Walsh said.

It's also a good example of how to pair private and public money to benefit a community, he said.