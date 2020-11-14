Private investors, Longview officials break ground on indoor shooting range

A group of private investors is officially firing up work on their indoor shooting range for local police training and public use in Longview.
Firing Range Services, a Longview-based gun range maintenance and construction company, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony last week for the Legends Indoor Shooting Range at 645 California Way. The private group partnered with the City of Longview to build the range.
“We’ve been serving ranges and learning the industry for more than a decade. Now we will finally own our own range,” said Jason Smith, project manager with Firing Range Services.
The 20,000-square-foot building will include a 50-yard-by-45-foot range with retractable and running-man targets, a portable shoot-house, live-fire tactical training, a staging area, a vehicle entrance, simulation areas and controlled environment conditions like heat, cold, noise and low-light. The range will be open to the public but reserved for law enforcement use during weekdays.
The company plans to add another 25-yard-by-40-foot range inside of the building within three years of construction. This space will be separate from the police training spaces and open for members and day-users.
Legends staff will also offer on-site gun safety and shooting courses.
Smith estimates that the range’s total value comes to about $4.5 million. Firing Range Services will invest about $2.25 million cash in the project and about $1.5 million of pre-existing equity, including the land and equipment the company collected from other ranges it decommissioned.
The City of Longview provided $280,000 it got from a state-funded grant, and the city signed a 25-year contract with a financial component to lease a portion of the building to reserve for police training.
“It’s a long-awaited project, and one that’s much-needed in this community,” Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said during the groundbreaking.
Longview police currently use the Crystal Pool Range off Allen Street in East Kelso or the indoor ranges in Vancouver or Tacoma, which are currently the closest training facilities to Longview.
Training opportunities are limited at Crystal Pool Range because heavy rains can wash out the access road and officers aren’t allowed to shoot on hot summer days due to wildfire risks, according to past reporting by TDN. And driving to other indoor ranges is time consuming for officers, said Interim Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta.
“This opportunity maximizes the amount of time our officers are in town. We won’t have to take someone off the road for an extended amount of time for training,” he said.
Retired Longview Police Chief Jim Duscha pushed for the project when it was first pitched in 2018 because he wanted an alternative site for training, given the challenges with Crystal Pool and faraway ranges. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the timeline for construction, so Duscha wasn’t able to see the project come to fruition before he retired. However, he attended the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday as an honored guest.
“It took a long time to get here, but it’ll be really nice to have,” Duscha told TDN after the ceremony.
Huhta said the new firing range will increase training opportunities for his staff, as well as make it easier to complete shooting training more frequently.
“It’s not all about shooting, but there is only so much (training) you can do in the classroom,” Huhta said.
The new facility will allow officers to plan courses and scenarios that mirror real-life situations, so they can practice how to respond. That makes it easier to make smart and safe “split-second decisions” during a real emergency, Huhta said.
“We want well-trained officers to be handling these situations. … It improves the safety for the whole community, including our officers,” he said.
Other law enforcement agencies can coordinate with Longview police to use the training facility, but they will pay a user fee.
The 50-yard range also will be open to the public, but law enforcement groups will get priority to reserve the space from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Smith said.
The large indoor range is a rarity in the United States, Smith said. Longview’s facility is unique in that it has a 270-degree live fire training area, so officers can practice firing almost any direction while moving without fear of ricocheting bullets.
“They can shoot any direction but backwards,” Smith joked, adding that “there’s nothing quite like this in the United States.”
State Rep. Jim Walsh, who helped secure state funding for the project, said the range could draw in traffic from all over the region.
"Rather than our guys having to go to Tacoma or Vancouver, their officers may come here," Walsh said.
It's also a good example of how to pair private and public money to benefit a community, he said.
"I like the idea that the primary purpose is law enforcement, but thta it's also open for public use. ... The taxpayers will be able to see the effects of their dollars on this project," he said.
Smith expects construction on the main building to be completed in March. In the meantime, the Legends Indoor Shooting Range will start offering gun safety courses on Nov. 21 and open a temporary modular range with six lanes for public use on Dec. 1.
"And eventually, when the industry supports it, we will have a little retail: ammunition, eyes and ears, things that will support the range,” Smith said.
