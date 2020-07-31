Primary election turnout higher than expected so far

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election is so far exceeding officials’ expectations.

As of Friday, 25.8% of the county’s 67,760 registered voters had returned their ballots, according to the election’s office.

“I was very surprised by the turnout in the spring election, and I’m surprised so far at the turnout for this primary,” Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said Friday.

Historically, even-year primary turnout averages around 35%, said Jeremy Heffernan, elections manager.

Typically, the county receives 50% of its ballots in the three days leading up to the election, Fundingsland said. Since the turnout has been higher than usual so far, the county likely won’t receive that percentage on those days, she said.

“I’m not sure we’re going to see the huge push towards the end (that) we usually see,” she said.

The elections office, like the rest of the county departments, has adopted a variety of safety measures because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fundingsland said workers are using the county employee cafeteria as the public lobby because it is much larger than the elections lobby and allows for social distancing.