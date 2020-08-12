Primary ballots nearly all counted; Mortensen and Finn lead county commissioner race

Kalama Democrat Rosemary Siipola, who dropped from first to last as ballot counting continued last week in the race for a Cowlitz County commissioner seat, has conceded defeat in the Aug. 4 primary election.
With only about 300 ballots left to count Tuesday, it was mathematically impossible for Siipola to move into the No. 2 slot to compete in the November general election
Monday’s count had Siipola with just short of 3,800 votes, leaving her about 300 ballots short of second-place finisher Will Finn. The first place finisher, incumbent commissioner Arne Mortensen, drew nearly 4,300 votes.
Siipola said she was proud of the race she ran and said primaries were difficult to get voters interested in.
“It’s tough to take on an incumbent in a primary,” she said Tuesday. “I’m proud of what we did, but there’s more work to be done.”
The general election for the Commissioner 1 seat will feature two Republicans.
Siipola and Finn’s combined vote total equaled nearly 65% of the primary ballots in that race. That could signal general election trouble for Mortensen, a libertarian-leaning member of the GOP, if Siipola’s voters switch to Finn in November. But reading the primary results is difficult because only voters living in Commissioner District 1 — the Kelso, Kalama and Woodland areas — voted in that race in the primary. The general election will be countywide.
The primary saw a high turnout for Cowlitz County, with a turnout of just under 55% as of Monday.
In the race for the 19th District state House seat, incumbent Republican Jim Walsh of Aberdeen kept his first-place lead with 57.7% of the vote, followed by Montesano Democrat Marianna Everson with 22.3% of the vote.
They will appear on November’s general election ballot. Montesano Democrat Clint Bryson trailed Everson by about 1,130 votes after getting about 20% of the vote.
The race for the 20th District House seat also remained stable, with Centralia Republican Peter Abbarno taking 47% of the vote.
Toutle Democrat Timothy Zahn kept his spot on November’s ballot with 26% of the vote, leading Morton Republican Brian Lange by about 1,100 votes. Lange got 23.9% of the vote.
