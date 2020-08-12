Primary ballots nearly all counted; Mortensen and Finn lead county commissioner race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kalama Democrat Rosemary Siipola, who dropped from first to last as ballot counting continued last week in the race for a Cowlitz County commissioner seat, has conceded defeat in the Aug. 4 primary election.

With only about 300 ballots left to count Tuesday, it was mathematically impossible for Siipola to move into the No. 2 slot to compete in the November general election

Monday’s count had Siipola with just short of 3,800 votes, leaving her about 300 ballots short of second-place finisher Will Finn. The first place finisher, incumbent commissioner Arne Mortensen, drew nearly 4,300 votes.

Siipola said she was proud of the race she ran and said primaries were difficult to get voters interested in.

“It’s tough to take on an incumbent in a primary,” she said Tuesday. “I’m proud of what we did, but there’s more work to be done.”

The general election for the Commissioner 1 seat will feature two Republicans.